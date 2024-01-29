Oman's National Museum Hosts International Floral Art Conference

The National Museum of Oman has become the vibrant heart of an international event dedicated to the art of flower arrangement. In a collaborative effort with the World Association for Floral Artists (WAFA), the museum hosts a four-day conference that has attracted participants from over 18 countries, turning Oman into a global hub for floral artistry.

Uniting Floral Artists Worldwide

The International Conference for Floral Artists aims to celebrate and promote the art of flower arrangement, making it more than just a hobby, but a world-recognized art form. But the conference goes beyond showcasing beauty; it serves as a platform for the exchange of ideas and techniques. It's an opportunity for artists and enthusiasts to learn, share, and immerse themselves in the world of floral artistry, creating an international network of WAFA members that bridges cultural divides.

Conserving Environmental Resources

Apart from its artistic objectives, the conference also aims to conserve natural and environmental resources. This aspect of the event reinforces the idea that art and environmental consciousness can go hand in hand. The beauty and creativity displayed by the artists are not just about aesthetics, but also about respect and awareness for the environment that provides their raw materials.

International Competition and Esteemed Artists

The program features a variety of activities, including events, lectures, workshops, guided tours of the National Museum, and an international competition. Esteemed floral artists from around the world, including Madhu Shah from Australia, Kitty Gallanghar from Ireland, and Poornima Subramanian from Oman, are offering live presentations on creating artistic flower displays, further emphasizing the global nature of this event.

WAFA: Uniting Cultures Through Floral Art

WAFA, established in 1981, is a global non-profit and non-partisan entity that unites floral art societies from different cultures. By promoting the exchange of diverse floral art concepts, WAFA encourages the growth and development of this art form across the world, proving that art knows no boundaries and can unite people from different backgrounds and cultures.