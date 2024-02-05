Olivier Bourdeaut's 'Waiting for Mister Bojangles' Comes Alive On Stage

The French author, Olivier Bourdeaut, born in Nantes in 1980, tasted his first international success with his second novel, 'Waiting for Mister Bojangles.' An instant hit, the book was translated into several languages and found favor with readers across the globe. Bourdeaut, in his 2017 interview with Xavi Ayen, described the book as a beacon of success in a life punctuated by failures.

'Esperant Mr. Bojangles': From Pages to Stage

Capitalizing on the novel's popularity, it was adapted into a play, under the stewardship of Paco Mir. The director not only took the reins of the stage adaptation but also translated it into Catalan. Titled 'Esperant Mr. Bojangles,' the play is currently running at the Poliorama theater from February 2 to March 24.

Stellar Cast and Creative Brilliance

The adaptation features actors Sílvia Abril and Lluís Villanueva, and introduces Lua Amat, a young Barcelona actress. In a departure from the original novel, Amat plays the role of a daughter, replacing the son in the book. The play's creative elements, including lighting, sound, and set design, are considered just as vital as the performance itself, contributing to the overall theatrical experience.

Story of Escape and Emotions

At its core, the story revolves around a couple who fabricate a fantastical world to escape the monotony of reality. The narrative unfolds through their daughter's perspective. What begins as a comedy gradually evolves into a drama, drawing both laughter and tears from the audience. The adaptation promises a riveting mix of comedy and drama, faithfully echoing the essence of Bourdeaut's novel.