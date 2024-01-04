en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Olivia Swann Takes Centre Stage in ‘NCIS: Sydney’

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:25 pm EST
Olivia Swann Takes Centre Stage in ‘NCIS: Sydney’

English actress Olivia Swann takes on the role of NCIS Special Agent Michelle Mackey in the first international iteration of the widely followed TV franchise, ‘NCIS: Sydney’. In a captivating portrayal of an American working in Australia, Swann’s character navigates the challenges of understanding the local language nuances while also dealing with complex investigations involving American military and navy personnel based in Sydney.

NCIS: Sydney – A Maverick’s Journey

The show, co-starring Todd Lasance as AFP Sergeant Jim Dempsey, follows a joint task force of NCIS agents and Australian Federal Police. Swann’s character, Mackey, a former Marine Corps helicopter pilot with a court martial trail in her past, is a maverick who thrives on the adrenaline-fueled nature of her job. Despite initial disagreements with Dempsey, Swann’s off-screen relationship with Lasance is one of mutual respect and support, reflecting the unity among the international cast.

Record-Breaking Ratings and Swann’s Take on the Role

The series has been an instant hit in the US, securing its position as the most-watched new television series of the season. Swann, who previously showcased her acting prowess in ‘Legends Of Tomorrow’ and ‘River Wild’, speaks highly of her experience on the set of ‘NCIS: Sydney’. She relishes the opportunity to film in the scenic locales of Sydney and has become an ardent fan of the NCIS franchise.

Olivia Swann: A Rising Star

Swann’s remarkable acting skills and versatility have garnered attention in the entertainment industry. Her rise to prominence is marked by her captivating performances across various film and TV roles. Besides her successful acting career, Swann has also made a mark as a social media influencer and model. With ‘NCIS: Sydney’, she continues her streak of captivating performances, further solidifying her position in the industry. The show is set to premiere in Germany on Paramount+ on January 18th, with a new episode getting released every week.

0
Arts & Entertainment Australia
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
21 seconds ago
Iwan Rheon: Breaking the Shackles of Typecasting
Known for his chilling portrayal of Ramsay Bolton, the cruel and sadistic villain in Game of Thrones, Iwan Rheon has had to grapple with the unforeseen consequences of his compelling performance. The paradox of his success – the very role that catapulted him to fame has, in turn, become a barrier, limiting the diversity of
Iwan Rheon: Breaking the Shackles of Typecasting
CalArts Graduates Shine at Children's and Family Emmy Awards
8 mins ago
CalArts Graduates Shine at Children's and Family Emmy Awards
White Square International Festival of Creativity Calls for Global Participation
8 mins ago
White Square International Festival of Creativity Calls for Global Participation
Georgia Lines: An Unprecedented Rise in the Global Music Scene
5 mins ago
Georgia Lines: An Unprecedented Rise in the Global Music Scene
Popular Singer Announces Definitive Retirement from Music, Shifts Focus to Creative Direction
6 mins ago
Popular Singer Announces Definitive Retirement from Music, Shifts Focus to Creative Direction
Show of Hands Set for Memorable Farewell Performance at Bridport Arts Centre
7 mins ago
Show of Hands Set for Memorable Farewell Performance at Bridport Arts Centre
Latest Headlines
World News
MLW 'Kings of Colosseum' Event: Championship Bouts, Off-ring Endeavors, and a Look into Wrestling's Past
48 seconds
MLW 'Kings of Colosseum' Event: Championship Bouts, Off-ring Endeavors, and a Look into Wrestling's Past
Trump's Businesses Received $8 Million from Foreign Governments, Report Shows
1 min
Trump's Businesses Received $8 Million from Foreign Governments, Report Shows
Wichita Salvation Army's $800k Initiative: A Beacon for Recovery
1 min
Wichita Salvation Army's $800k Initiative: A Beacon for Recovery
Sleep Health: A Silent Epidemic Uncovered in 2023
1 min
Sleep Health: A Silent Epidemic Uncovered in 2023
Arsenal Eyes Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic in Bold Transfer Move
2 mins
Arsenal Eyes Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic in Bold Transfer Move
Idaho's New Voting Law: A Safety Measure or a Barrier for Students?
2 mins
Idaho's New Voting Law: A Safety Measure or a Barrier for Students?
The Battle Against Malaria: Personal Stories and Scientific Strides
2 mins
The Battle Against Malaria: Personal Stories and Scientific Strides
New England Patriots Encounter Crucial Defeat: Potential Shift in Strategy and Rebuilding
2 mins
New England Patriots Encounter Crucial Defeat: Potential Shift in Strategy and Rebuilding
Leading Scholar Critiques Nigeria's Foreign Policy, Calls for Diplomatic Reset
2 mins
Leading Scholar Critiques Nigeria's Foreign Policy, Calls for Diplomatic Reset
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
3 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
3 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
4 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
5 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
5 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
6 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
6 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
7 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
7 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app