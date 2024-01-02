en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Olivia Rodrigo Reveals Influence of Lorde’s ‘Pure Heroine’ on Her Music

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:36 pm EST
Olivia Rodrigo Reveals Influence of Lorde’s ‘Pure Heroine’ on Her Music

Young pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo recalls the profound influence of Lorde’s debut album, Pure Heroine, during The Hollywood Reporter’s Songwriters Roundtable discussion. The 20-year-old singer, renowned for her chart-topping hit ‘Vampire,’ shared a nostalgic trip down the memory lane of her early teenage years, where Lorde’s album played a significant role in shaping her perspective towards music and life.

Ordinary Adolescent Experiences, Extraordinary Resonance

The critical acclaim and commercial success of Pure Heroine are well-documented. Still, Rodrigo’s heartfelt admiration shines a light on the album’s impact beyond metrics. She remembers how the album’s lyrics, encapsulating the essence of teenage life in suburban landscapes, resonated deeply with her. Rodrigo fondly remembers purchasing the album as her first with her own money at the tender age of 12 or 13. The way Lorde’s music made mundane adolescent experiences feel significant and sacred left a lasting impression on Rodrigo, influencing her own songwriting style.

The Impact of ‘Royals’

The young singer also highlighted the profound influence of Lorde’s chart-topping single, Royals. Rodrigo described the track as a trend-setting piece of art, with its unique blend of sparse beats and incisive, deadpan lyrics narrating the teenage disillusionment with the glitzy life portrayed in pop culture. She described her first encounter with Royals on the radio as a life-altering experience, one that guided her in her musical journey.

Insights from the Roundtable

The Hollywood Reporter’s Songwriters Roundtable featured a stellar line-up of artists, including Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Cynthia Erivo, Julia Michaels, Jon Batiste, and Dua Lipa. The artists candidly shared their songwriting processes, memories of their first compositions, and their experiences crafting music for films. The hour-long discussion offered an intimate peek into the artists’ reflections on their biggest hits and their unique songwriting styles.

0
Arts & Entertainment Hollywood Music
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Pope Francis Highlights the Unifying Power of Music in Prayers

By Waqas Arain

Bruce Kulick Departs Grand Funk Railroad to Embark on New Creative Pursuits

By BNN Correspondents

Andrew Scott: A Powerhouse of Acting Excellence

By BNN Correspondents

Buffalo Bills' Victory Song 'Shout' Mysteriously Vanishes from Spotify

By BNN Correspondents

Nicolas Party's Solo Exhibition: An Artistic Reflection on Climate Eme ...
@Artists/Artwork · 3 mins
Nicolas Party's Solo Exhibition: An Artistic Reflection on Climate Eme ...
heart comment 0
Latin Beats and Laser Lights: KEXP DJ Residency Illuminates Seattle’s Pacific Science Center

By BNN Correspondents

Latin Beats and Laser Lights: KEXP DJ Residency Illuminates Seattle's Pacific Science Center
Netflix’s ‘My Life With The Walter Boys’ Under Fire for Main Character’s Fashion Missteps

By BNN Correspondents

Netflix's 'My Life With The Walter Boys' Under Fire for Main Character's Fashion Missteps
Nollywood Films Gain Global Attention on Amazon Prime

By BNN Correspondents

Nollywood Films Gain Global Attention on Amazon Prime
TOWIE Stars Chloe Brockett and Frankie Sims Bury the Hatchet; Lauren Goodger Returns

By BNN Correspondents

TOWIE Stars Chloe Brockett and Frankie Sims Bury the Hatchet; Lauren Goodger Returns
Latest Headlines
World News
Weekly Golf Events TV Schedule Unveiled: QR Codes Enhance Viewing Experience
2 mins
Weekly Golf Events TV Schedule Unveiled: QR Codes Enhance Viewing Experience
Strategizing for Success: Scaling Wellness Tech Startups
2 mins
Strategizing for Success: Scaling Wellness Tech Startups
Underdog Florida Gators Favored to Beat Top-Ranked Kentucky Wildcats: A Turn of the Tides in Basketball
2 mins
Underdog Florida Gators Favored to Beat Top-Ranked Kentucky Wildcats: A Turn of the Tides in Basketball
NPR Health Team Advocates Small, Manageable Changes for Wellness
2 mins
NPR Health Team Advocates Small, Manageable Changes for Wellness
Four-Star Recruit Daniel Hill to Announce College Commitment at All-American Bowl
2 mins
Four-Star Recruit Daniel Hill to Announce College Commitment at All-American Bowl
New Year, New Lives: Duluth Welcomes First Baby and Twins of 2024
4 mins
New Year, New Lives: Duluth Welcomes First Baby and Twins of 2024
First Babies of 2024: A Tale of Two Births at Separate Hospitals
4 mins
First Babies of 2024: A Tale of Two Births at Separate Hospitals
Toronto Blue Jays Reinforces Team, Emphasizing Offense in Baseball
4 mins
Toronto Blue Jays Reinforces Team, Emphasizing Offense in Baseball
Cranbrook Bucks on a Three-Game Losing Streak After Consecutive Defeats
4 mins
Cranbrook Bucks on a Three-Game Losing Streak After Consecutive Defeats
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
39 mins
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
43 mins
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
46 mins
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
53 mins
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
1 hour
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
1 hour
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
2 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
2 hours
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
2 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app