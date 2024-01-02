Olivia Rodrigo Reveals Influence of Lorde’s ‘Pure Heroine’ on Her Music

Young pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo recalls the profound influence of Lorde’s debut album, Pure Heroine, during The Hollywood Reporter’s Songwriters Roundtable discussion. The 20-year-old singer, renowned for her chart-topping hit ‘Vampire,’ shared a nostalgic trip down the memory lane of her early teenage years, where Lorde’s album played a significant role in shaping her perspective towards music and life.

Ordinary Adolescent Experiences, Extraordinary Resonance

The critical acclaim and commercial success of Pure Heroine are well-documented. Still, Rodrigo’s heartfelt admiration shines a light on the album’s impact beyond metrics. She remembers how the album’s lyrics, encapsulating the essence of teenage life in suburban landscapes, resonated deeply with her. Rodrigo fondly remembers purchasing the album as her first with her own money at the tender age of 12 or 13. The way Lorde’s music made mundane adolescent experiences feel significant and sacred left a lasting impression on Rodrigo, influencing her own songwriting style.

The Impact of ‘Royals’

The young singer also highlighted the profound influence of Lorde’s chart-topping single, Royals. Rodrigo described the track as a trend-setting piece of art, with its unique blend of sparse beats and incisive, deadpan lyrics narrating the teenage disillusionment with the glitzy life portrayed in pop culture. She described her first encounter with Royals on the radio as a life-altering experience, one that guided her in her musical journey.

Insights from the Roundtable

The Hollywood Reporter’s Songwriters Roundtable featured a stellar line-up of artists, including Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Cynthia Erivo, Julia Michaels, Jon Batiste, and Dua Lipa. The artists candidly shared their songwriting processes, memories of their first compositions, and their experiences crafting music for films. The hour-long discussion offered an intimate peek into the artists’ reflections on their biggest hits and their unique songwriting styles.