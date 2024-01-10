en English
Arts & Entertainment

Olivia Rodrigo Reveals Acting Ambitions and Musical Aspirations at Governors Awards

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 1:11 am EST
Olivia Rodrigo, renowned for her melodious tunes and her roles in hit TV shows like ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series,’ and ‘Bizaardvark,’ has declared her interest in extending her acting portfolio. The revelation was made during the Academy’s prestigious Governors Awards in Hollywood, where she enthused about her passion for storytelling, not only through music but also through the medium of film. Notably, Rodrigo voiced an interest in playing a role in a coming-of-age movie—an opportunity she hopes to seize while she can still intimately resonate with such characters.

Acting Ambitions and Musical Triumphs

Alongside her acting aspirations, Rodrigo was present at the Governors Awards to celebrate her Oscar-shortlisted single ‘Can’t Catch Me Now.’ This enchanting tune features on the soundtrack for ‘The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes,’ and its nomination has enhanced Rodrigo’s reputation as a multi-talented performer. The young artist admitted to being blissfully unaware that her song would be a contender for such an esteemed award, revealing that she typically writes for her own fulfillment rather than considering potential audience reception.

Collaborative Dreams and Award Celebrations

Adding to her list of aspirations, Rodrigo expressed a desire to collaborate with Grammy nominee Noah Kahan, whom she holds in high regard. The prospect of such a duet certainly stirs excitement among fans and music enthusiasts alike. The Governors Awards also served as a platform to recognize other superb talents in the industry, with honorary Oscars conferred upon Angela Bassett, Mel Brooks, and editor Carol Littleton. Michelle Satter was honored with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, marking a night of celebration for the collective achievements of these industry luminaries.

Arts & Entertainment Music
BNN Correspondents

