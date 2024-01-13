en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Olivia Rodrigo Eyes Film Role, Nash-Betts Shines in ‘Origin’

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:08 pm EST
Olivia Rodrigo Eyes Film Role, Nash-Betts Shines in ‘Origin’

Riding on the crest of her burgeoning fame, starlet Olivia Rodrigo has set her sights on the silver screen. The emerging entertainer has articulated her aspiration to act in a coming-of-age film and to weave a harmonious duet with singer Noah Kahan, whose work she ardently admires. In a show of camaraderie that is a breath of fresh air in the cut-throat terrain of acting, Rodrigo encourages her fellow actors to vie for the same roles she is interested in. According to Rodrigo, if a role is truly hers, it will find its way to her. Moreover, she finds fulfillment in seeing her friends prosper in their careers.

A Glimpse into Nash-Betts’ Latest Ventures

Meanwhile, Nash-Betts, of ‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ fame, is making waves in the entertainment world. She recently starred in Ava DuVernay’s ‘Origin’, a cinematic adaptation of ‘Caste: The Origin of Our Discontents’ by Isabel Wilkerson. Despite the film being an independent project with limited promotional resources, Nash-Betts is confident of its merit. She believes that the film warrants appreciation for its compelling storytelling and the stellar performances, especially that of Aunjanue L. Ellis-Taylor.

‘Origin’ Secures Worldwide Distribution

‘Origin’ has been snapped up by Neon for worldwide distribution and was showcased at the prestigious Venice Film Festival. The film revolves around the journey of Wilkerson, portrayed by Ellis-Taylor, to pen an account of Trayvon Martin’s recent killing and her exploration of racism on a global scale. The film skillfully merges narrative and documentary elements, providing a window into Wilkerson’s academic research and personal experiences. Despite a few shortcomings in delving into the character’s personal history, the movie presents a persuasive argument and explanation surrounding Wilkerson’s book, brought to life by Ellis-Taylor’s impassioned performance.

Nash-Betts and Wife Seek Collaborative Project

Nash-Betts and her wife, Jessica Betts, have their eyes set on a collaborative project that blends their artistic talents. Nash-Betts, who publicly identified as queer after tying the knot with Betts in 2020, doesn’t aspire to be a role model. However, she acknowledges the positive impact her visibility might have on others who resonate with her journey.

0
Arts & Entertainment
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
18 seconds ago
Federal Minister for Education Advocates for Greater Emphasis on Arts and Quality Education
In a significant move towards bolstering the educational and cultural landscape, Federal Minister for Education, Madad Ali Sindhi, inaugurated a Degree show at the National College of Arts (NCA) Liaquat Bagh. The event marked a critical juncture in the recognition and promotion of arts and culture in the country’s education system. During his address, Sindhi
Federal Minister for Education Advocates for Greater Emphasis on Arts and Quality Education
96th Academy Awards: Philadelphia Gears Up for a Star-Studded Oscars Night
6 mins ago
96th Academy Awards: Philadelphia Gears Up for a Star-Studded Oscars Night
'Vessel' Art Exhibition and Coffeehouse Reception Lights Up Jewish Cultural Center
6 mins ago
'Vessel' Art Exhibition and Coffeehouse Reception Lights Up Jewish Cultural Center
Chuck Graham Introduces 'Paddling Into a Natural Balance' at Upcoming Book Signing
51 seconds ago
Chuck Graham Introduces 'Paddling Into a Natural Balance' at Upcoming Book Signing
Warwick Arts Centre Unveils Diverse Lineup for the New Year
4 mins ago
Warwick Arts Centre Unveils Diverse Lineup for the New Year
Filmmaker Mike Flanagan Set to Adapt Stephen King's 'The Dark Tower' for Television
5 mins ago
Filmmaker Mike Flanagan Set to Adapt Stephen King's 'The Dark Tower' for Television
Latest Headlines
World News
Derby County vs Burton Albion: A Clash of Expectations in League One
17 seconds
Derby County vs Burton Albion: A Clash of Expectations in League One
From Old Trafford to Goodison Park: The Rise of James Garner
25 seconds
From Old Trafford to Goodison Park: The Rise of James Garner
Hockey Olympics Qualifiers 2024: Canada Gears Up, GB Women's Team Triumphs
1 min
Hockey Olympics Qualifiers 2024: Canada Gears Up, GB Women's Team Triumphs
Burrell Freshman Wrestler Makes History, Riverview Senior Breaks Basketball Record
1 min
Burrell Freshman Wrestler Makes History, Riverview Senior Breaks Basketball Record
Mitt and Ann Romney: A Shared Political Vision and Life Beyond Privilege
1 min
Mitt and Ann Romney: A Shared Political Vision and Life Beyond Privilege
Sanitation Grades Unveiled: A Glimpse into Statesville and Mooresville Eateries
1 min
Sanitation Grades Unveiled: A Glimpse into Statesville and Mooresville Eateries
Edison Triumphs Over Sayreville in High School Basketball Showdown
2 mins
Edison Triumphs Over Sayreville in High School Basketball Showdown
New York Knicks Suffer Defeat to Dallas Mavericks Amidst High Drama
2 mins
New York Knicks Suffer Defeat to Dallas Mavericks Amidst High Drama
Taiwanese Voters Rebuff China's Unification Efforts: Grant Ruling Party Third Consecutive Presidential Term
3 mins
Taiwanese Voters Rebuff China's Unification Efforts: Grant Ruling Party Third Consecutive Presidential Term
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
1 hour
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
2 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
3 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
4 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
5 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
5 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
5 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
9 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app