Olivia Rodrigo Eyes Film Role, Nash-Betts Shines in ‘Origin’

Riding on the crest of her burgeoning fame, starlet Olivia Rodrigo has set her sights on the silver screen. The emerging entertainer has articulated her aspiration to act in a coming-of-age film and to weave a harmonious duet with singer Noah Kahan, whose work she ardently admires. In a show of camaraderie that is a breath of fresh air in the cut-throat terrain of acting, Rodrigo encourages her fellow actors to vie for the same roles she is interested in. According to Rodrigo, if a role is truly hers, it will find its way to her. Moreover, she finds fulfillment in seeing her friends prosper in their careers.

A Glimpse into Nash-Betts’ Latest Ventures

Meanwhile, Nash-Betts, of ‘Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ fame, is making waves in the entertainment world. She recently starred in Ava DuVernay’s ‘Origin’, a cinematic adaptation of ‘Caste: The Origin of Our Discontents’ by Isabel Wilkerson. Despite the film being an independent project with limited promotional resources, Nash-Betts is confident of its merit. She believes that the film warrants appreciation for its compelling storytelling and the stellar performances, especially that of Aunjanue L. Ellis-Taylor.

‘Origin’ Secures Worldwide Distribution

‘Origin’ has been snapped up by Neon for worldwide distribution and was showcased at the prestigious Venice Film Festival. The film revolves around the journey of Wilkerson, portrayed by Ellis-Taylor, to pen an account of Trayvon Martin’s recent killing and her exploration of racism on a global scale. The film skillfully merges narrative and documentary elements, providing a window into Wilkerson’s academic research and personal experiences. Despite a few shortcomings in delving into the character’s personal history, the movie presents a persuasive argument and explanation surrounding Wilkerson’s book, brought to life by Ellis-Taylor’s impassioned performance.

Nash-Betts and Wife Seek Collaborative Project

Nash-Betts and her wife, Jessica Betts, have their eyes set on a collaborative project that blends their artistic talents. Nash-Betts, who publicly identified as queer after tying the knot with Betts in 2020, doesn’t aspire to be a role model. However, she acknowledges the positive impact her visibility might have on others who resonate with her journey.