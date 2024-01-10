en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Olivia Rodrigo Expresses Interest in Return to Acting

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:17 am EST
Olivia Rodrigo Expresses Interest in Return to Acting

Former Disney+’s ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ star, Olivia Rodrigo, has hinted at a potential return to acting. Best known for her role as Nini, Rodrigo has shown interest in working on a ‘coming-of-age’ film project, an inclination she revealed at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Governors Awards in January 2024. Despite focusing on her music career post her Disney stint, her recent comments suggest a willingness to explore roles that align with her passion for storytelling.

Exploring New Horizons

Although no specific acting projects have been announced, Rodrigo’s declaration of her desire to star in a coming-of-age film has piqued interest in the entertainment industry. The 20-year-old singer, in a red carpet interview with Variety, stated her enthusiasm for telling stories through movies and expressed her excitement about the prospect of acting again.

A Supported Departure

Rodrigo did not return for the fourth and final season of ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’, a decision that was backed by the showrunner Tim Federle. Federle cited her burgeoning music career and the shift towards introducing new characters and storylines as reasons for her absence. While the possibility of Rodrigo returning was implied, it was not seriously discussed due to the narrative focus on new relationships.

Keen to Collaborate

During the Academy’s Governors Awards, Rodrigo also expressed her desire to collaborate musically with Noah Kahan. The event was attended by several other celebrities and honorary Oscars were awarded to Angela Bassett and Mel Brooks.

0
Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
2 mins ago
Brahmanandam's Autobiography 'Nenu': A Journey Through the Icon's Life and Career
With a career spanning four decades, veteran actor Brahmanandam has recently unveiled his autobiography, titled ‘Nenu’. The book chronicles his extraordinary journey, from a humble Telugu teacher to a beloved comedic figure in Tollywood, offering insights into his life experiences, the people he met, and his unique perspectives. The Acclaim for ‘Nenu’ Actors Ram Charan
Brahmanandam's Autobiography 'Nenu': A Journey Through the Icon's Life and Career
Former DC Comics Editor Jessica Chen Moves to DSS Games
14 mins ago
Former DC Comics Editor Jessica Chen Moves to DSS Games
Zach Bryan Critiques Country Radio's Song Choices, Sparks Online Controversy
15 mins ago
Zach Bryan Critiques Country Radio's Song Choices, Sparks Online Controversy
Y107.9FM Makes Strategic Move to New Studio, 'The Hit Factory', at Legon City Mall
4 mins ago
Y107.9FM Makes Strategic Move to New Studio, 'The Hit Factory', at Legon City Mall
Dublin to Host 'A Portrait in Flesh: My Life with Bowie' Exhibition
12 mins ago
Dublin to Host 'A Portrait in Flesh: My Life with Bowie' Exhibition
Paramore to Feature in 'Stop Making Sense' Tribute Album
13 mins ago
Paramore to Feature in 'Stop Making Sense' Tribute Album
Latest Headlines
World News
EU Migration Debate Intensifies: Commissioner Johansson's Million Migrants Proposal Sparks Controversy
1 min
EU Migration Debate Intensifies: Commissioner Johansson's Million Migrants Proposal Sparks Controversy
Hunter Biden's Surprise Appearance at House Hearing on Contempt Resolution
2 mins
Hunter Biden's Surprise Appearance at House Hearing on Contempt Resolution
Erik Spoelstra Secures Record-Breaking Contract with Miami Heat
2 mins
Erik Spoelstra Secures Record-Breaking Contract with Miami Heat
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Yet to Receive Invitation for Ram Temple Consecration
3 mins
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Yet to Receive Invitation for Ram Temple Consecration
TOLOnews 6pm Broadcast: An In-depth Look into Global Developments
3 mins
TOLOnews 6pm Broadcast: An In-depth Look into Global Developments
Kenya's Volleyball Teams Set Sights on Zone V Championship and African Games
3 mins
Kenya's Volleyball Teams Set Sights on Zone V Championship and African Games
ODPP Orders Arrest of Man in Hospital Assault Case
4 mins
ODPP Orders Arrest of Man in Hospital Assault Case
Revolutionary Study Unveils Distinct Microbial Diversity Across Human Organs
4 mins
Revolutionary Study Unveils Distinct Microbial Diversity Across Human Organs
Bafana Bafana Coach Criticizes PSL's Intense Schedule Ahead of Afcon
6 mins
Bafana Bafana Coach Criticizes PSL's Intense Schedule Ahead of Afcon
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
3 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
4 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
4 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
4 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
4 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
4 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
5 hours
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
5 hours
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform
5 hours
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app