Olivia Rodrigo Expresses Interest in Return to Acting

Former Disney+’s ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ star, Olivia Rodrigo, has hinted at a potential return to acting. Best known for her role as Nini, Rodrigo has shown interest in working on a ‘coming-of-age’ film project, an inclination she revealed at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Governors Awards in January 2024. Despite focusing on her music career post her Disney stint, her recent comments suggest a willingness to explore roles that align with her passion for storytelling.

Exploring New Horizons

Although no specific acting projects have been announced, Rodrigo’s declaration of her desire to star in a coming-of-age film has piqued interest in the entertainment industry. The 20-year-old singer, in a red carpet interview with Variety, stated her enthusiasm for telling stories through movies and expressed her excitement about the prospect of acting again.

A Supported Departure

Rodrigo did not return for the fourth and final season of ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’, a decision that was backed by the showrunner Tim Federle. Federle cited her burgeoning music career and the shift towards introducing new characters and storylines as reasons for her absence. While the possibility of Rodrigo returning was implied, it was not seriously discussed due to the narrative focus on new relationships.

Keen to Collaborate

During the Academy’s Governors Awards, Rodrigo also expressed her desire to collaborate musically with Noah Kahan. The event was attended by several other celebrities and honorary Oscars were awarded to Angela Bassett and Mel Brooks.