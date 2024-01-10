en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Olivia Rodrigo Expresses Eagerness to Return to Acting

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:46 pm EST
Olivia Rodrigo Expresses Eagerness to Return to Acting

On the red carpet of the Academy’s Governors Awards in Los Angeles, 20-year-old singer and actress Olivia Rodrigo hinted at a potential return to her acting roots. Famed for her evocative storytelling through music, the young artist now expresses a keen interest in starring in a ‘coming-of-age’ film.

From Child Actor to Music Sensation

Before her musical breakthrough with the chart-topping hit ‘drivers license’ in 2021, Rodrigo kick-started her career as a child actor. She showcased her talent in various roles, including the American Girl movie ‘Grace Stirs Up Success,’ a ‘New Girl’ episode, and Disney Channel’s series ‘Bizaardvark.’ Her most notable role was in Disney+’s ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.’

Blending Music and Acting

Despite her successful transition into the music industry, Rodrigo has maintained her ties with the world of cinema. Recently, she lent her songwriting prowess to the ‘Hunger Games’ franchise by penning the song ‘Can’t Catch Me Now’ for ‘The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.’ Reflecting her storytelling talent, the song is now shortlisted for a potential Academy Award nomination.

A Bright Future in Multiple Platforms

As Rodrigo prepares to celebrate her 21st birthday on February 20, she seems ready to continue expanding her artistic horizons. She holds six nominations for the 2024 Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year for her 2023 album ‘SOUR.’ Alongside her aspirations to return to acting, these achievements affirm Rodrigo’s growing stature in the realm of arts and entertainment.

In conclusion, Olivia Rodrigo’s desire to return to acting showcases her versatility and commitment to storytelling. As she ventures into the future, it’s clear that her passion for the arts will continue to drive her career across multiple platforms.

0
Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
7 mins ago
Joy Sunday Appointed as New Global Ambassador for Lancome
In a recent announcement, acclaimed actress Joy Sunday has joined the prestigious roster of global ambassadors for Lancome, a beauty brand owned by L’Oréal. Sunday, known for her roles in ‘Dear White People’ and ‘Wednesday,’ will star in future marketing campaigns, adding her unique energy and talent to the brand’s image. She joins celebrities like
Joy Sunday Appointed as New Global Ambassador for Lancome
81st Golden Globe Awards: Historic Wins and Anticipated Releases
23 mins ago
81st Golden Globe Awards: Historic Wins and Anticipated Releases
George Clooney: Fatherhood's Impact on Career and Directing Choices
24 mins ago
George Clooney: Fatherhood's Impact on Career and Directing Choices
'Senior High' Nears Finale: Revelations, Aspirations, And More
12 mins ago
'Senior High' Nears Finale: Revelations, Aspirations, And More
Stephen Mulhern and Holly Willoughby: Two Decades of Television Triumph
19 mins ago
Stephen Mulhern and Holly Willoughby: Two Decades of Television Triumph
Blossoms Shanghai: A New Lens into the City's Cultural Evolution
20 mins ago
Blossoms Shanghai: A New Lens into the City's Cultural Evolution
Latest Headlines
World News
Gina Spence Productions Expands Grief Services: A Beacon of Hope for Bermuda
39 seconds
Gina Spence Productions Expands Grief Services: A Beacon of Hope for Bermuda
Unpacking the Health Benefits of Dates in Winter Diet
2 mins
Unpacking the Health Benefits of Dates in Winter Diet
Flint's Innovative Rx Kids Program: A Step Towards Ending Poverty
2 mins
Flint's Innovative Rx Kids Program: A Step Towards Ending Poverty
Barcelona Eyes Super Cup Semi-Final as Season's Turning Point
2 mins
Barcelona Eyes Super Cup Semi-Final as Season's Turning Point
HanesBrands Renews Exclusive Apparel Partnership with Georgia Tech, Plans to Expand Gold Apparel Line
3 mins
HanesBrands Renews Exclusive Apparel Partnership with Georgia Tech, Plans to Expand Gold Apparel Line
Sanofi's CEO Paul Hudson Charts the Company's Course in Immunology
4 mins
Sanofi's CEO Paul Hudson Charts the Company's Course in Immunology
UConn Huskies Announce Home-and-Home Football Series with Wake Forest Demon Deacons
6 mins
UConn Huskies Announce Home-and-Home Football Series with Wake Forest Demon Deacons
Tumor Treatment Revolutionized: Metal-Free Graphene Quantum Dots Show Promise
6 mins
Tumor Treatment Revolutionized: Metal-Free Graphene Quantum Dots Show Promise
Tom Pett: A Journey from Free Agency to Cheltenham Town
6 mins
Tom Pett: A Journey from Free Agency to Cheltenham Town
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
2 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
2 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
4 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
5 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
6 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
6 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
6 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
6 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
NVIDIA Announces Giveaway of CEO-signed GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER GPU
6 hours
NVIDIA Announces Giveaway of CEO-signed GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER GPU

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app