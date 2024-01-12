en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Olivia Flowers Channels Ariana Madix with Red Revenge Dress at ‘Southern Charm’ Reunion

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:22 pm EST
Olivia Flowers Channels Ariana Madix with Red Revenge Dress at ‘Southern Charm’ Reunion

At the nerve-wracking Season 9 reunion of Southern Charm, Olivia Flowers made a bold statement, not just with her words, but with her attire. Mirroring Ariana Madix’s iconic revenge dress from the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion, Flowers turned heads in a striking red M�not cutout gown. The ensemble was a silent but powerful message, following the revelation of her ex, Austen Kroll’s, secret liaison with her erstwhile best friend, Taylor Ann Green.

Flowers’ Sartorial Statement

Flowers’ choice of a red revenge dress carried significant undertones, given its similarity to the one worn by Ariana Madix. Madix donned the dress at the Vanderpump Rules reunion following her then-boyfriend Tom Sandoval’s affair with her ex-best friend, Raquel Leviss. In a clear echo of Madix’s situation, Flowers learned of her ex-boyfriend Austen Kroll’s secret hookup with her former best friend Taylor Ann Green. Her M�not cutout gown, paired with Steve Madden heels and Nicole Rose jewelry, was a bold statement of defiance and strength in the face of betrayal.

Unveiling Secrets and Allegiances

As the reunion progressed, host Andy Cohen delved into past indiscretions. A particular point of focus was Flowers’ one-time hookup with Thomas Ravenel, a secret she had hoped to keep under wraps. Despite the potential for scandal, Kathryn Dennis, Ravenel’s ex and the mother of his two children, stood by Flowers. She declared their friendship stronger than ever, asserting that Flowers had done nothing wrong. This unanticipated show of support was a testament to the complex dynamics and shifting allegiances within the Southern Charm cast.

Deep-Rooted Tensions and Upcoming Drama

The implications of Flowers’ red dress and the underlying tensions it represented were not lost on the audience or the participants. As the reunion unfolded, the drama escalated, with accusations of manipulation and lies flying across the room. The fallout from Austen’s complicated love triangle with Olivia and Taylor was palpable, leading to heated exchanges and fracturing friendships. With part two of the reunion set to air on January 18, viewers are bracing for more explosive confrontations.

0
Arts & Entertainment Fashion
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
2 mins ago
Missouri Sports Teams Rally for Sports Betting Legalization
In a unique development in Missouri’s sports industry, major professional sports teams including the St. Louis Cardinals, St. Louis Blues, Kansas City Chiefs, Royals, and soccer teams from both cities have launched a petition to bring the legalization of sports betting to the November ballot. The move aims to bypass the Missouri Senate, where related
Missouri Sports Teams Rally for Sports Betting Legalization
Larsa Pippen Deletes Instagram Image Following Family Disapproval: A Discussion on Personal Expression and Public Personas
15 mins ago
Larsa Pippen Deletes Instagram Image Following Family Disapproval: A Discussion on Personal Expression and Public Personas
Annie Nightingale: A Trailblazing Legacy in Music Broadcasting
24 mins ago
Annie Nightingale: A Trailblazing Legacy in Music Broadcasting
Netflix to Unleash 'Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft' Anime Starring Hayley Atwell
5 mins ago
Netflix to Unleash 'Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft' Anime Starring Hayley Atwell
Alix Earle: The Powerhouse Influencer with a Golden Heart
6 mins ago
Alix Earle: The Powerhouse Influencer with a Golden Heart
Khan's Humility Towards ISRO Scientist Strikes a Chord With Public
12 mins ago
Khan's Humility Towards ISRO Scientist Strikes a Chord With Public
Latest Headlines
World News
Chicago Blackhawks' Seth Jones Poised for Return After Shoulder Injury
10 seconds
Chicago Blackhawks' Seth Jones Poised for Return After Shoulder Injury
Moderate Democrats Rally to Support Speaker Mike Johnson Amidst GOP Dissension
12 seconds
Moderate Democrats Rally to Support Speaker Mike Johnson Amidst GOP Dissension
Wallaceburg Adult Activity Centre to Host Informative Session on Memory Tips with Alzheimer's Society
1 min
Wallaceburg Adult Activity Centre to Host Informative Session on Memory Tips with Alzheimer's Society
Fat Joe: An Unexpected Advocate for U.S. Healthcare Reform
2 mins
Fat Joe: An Unexpected Advocate for U.S. Healthcare Reform
Queen Elizabeth II: A Monarch's Dedication in Her Final Hours
2 mins
Queen Elizabeth II: A Monarch's Dedication in Her Final Hours
Missouri Sports Teams Rally for Sports Betting Legalization
2 mins
Missouri Sports Teams Rally for Sports Betting Legalization
Buffalo Bills Call for Snow Shovelers Ahead of Playoff Game Amid Weather Challenges
2 mins
Buffalo Bills Call for Snow Shovelers Ahead of Playoff Game Amid Weather Challenges
Iowa's Nursing Home Feedback Paradox: Low Participation Despite High Satisfaction
3 mins
Iowa's Nursing Home Feedback Paradox: Low Participation Despite High Satisfaction
Senator Lankford's Ambitious Immigration Compromise: A New Rule in Senate Politics
3 mins
Senator Lankford's Ambitious Immigration Compromise: A New Rule in Senate Politics
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
3 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
4 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
4 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
6 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
7 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
9 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
10 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
10 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
10 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app