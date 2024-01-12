Olivia Flowers Channels Ariana Madix with Red Revenge Dress at ‘Southern Charm’ Reunion

At the nerve-wracking Season 9 reunion of Southern Charm, Olivia Flowers made a bold statement, not just with her words, but with her attire. Mirroring Ariana Madix’s iconic revenge dress from the Vanderpump Rules Season 10 reunion, Flowers turned heads in a striking red M�not cutout gown. The ensemble was a silent but powerful message, following the revelation of her ex, Austen Kroll’s, secret liaison with her erstwhile best friend, Taylor Ann Green.

Flowers’ Sartorial Statement

Flowers’ choice of a red revenge dress carried significant undertones, given its similarity to the one worn by Ariana Madix. Madix donned the dress at the Vanderpump Rules reunion following her then-boyfriend Tom Sandoval’s affair with her ex-best friend, Raquel Leviss. In a clear echo of Madix’s situation, Flowers learned of her ex-boyfriend Austen Kroll’s secret hookup with her former best friend Taylor Ann Green. Her M�not cutout gown, paired with Steve Madden heels and Nicole Rose jewelry, was a bold statement of defiance and strength in the face of betrayal.

Unveiling Secrets and Allegiances

As the reunion progressed, host Andy Cohen delved into past indiscretions. A particular point of focus was Flowers’ one-time hookup with Thomas Ravenel, a secret she had hoped to keep under wraps. Despite the potential for scandal, Kathryn Dennis, Ravenel’s ex and the mother of his two children, stood by Flowers. She declared their friendship stronger than ever, asserting that Flowers had done nothing wrong. This unanticipated show of support was a testament to the complex dynamics and shifting allegiances within the Southern Charm cast.

Deep-Rooted Tensions and Upcoming Drama

The implications of Flowers’ red dress and the underlying tensions it represented were not lost on the audience or the participants. As the reunion unfolded, the drama escalated, with accusations of manipulation and lies flying across the room. The fallout from Austen’s complicated love triangle with Olivia and Taylor was palpable, leading to heated exchanges and fracturing friendships. With part two of the reunion set to air on January 18, viewers are bracing for more explosive confrontations.