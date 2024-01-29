Oliver Jackson-Cohen: Unraveling Complexity in Captivating 'Jackdaw' Performance

British actor Oliver Jackson-Cohen, celebrated for his portrayal of the enigmatic Luke Crain in Netflix's 'The Haunting of Hill House,' delves into the contours of his career and his latest film 'Jackdaw' in a candid interview. Renowned for embodying multifaceted characters often tinged with toxicity or moral ambiguity, Jackson-Cohen decodes his approach to humanizing such roles, simultaneously voicing his own insecurities about his performances, which frequently turn out to be delightful surprises.

Embracing Complexity: The 'Jackdaw' Journey

In his forthcoming movie 'Jackdaw,' Jackson-Cohen steps into the shoes of an ex-motocross champion and former army veteran resorting to a life of crime in a desperate bid to secure his family's future. The film, set against the grim backdrop of the North East of England, is an ambitious endeavor to demonstrate the potential of crafting high-concept movies on a shoestring budget in the UK. Drawing inspiration from the American genre films of the Nineties, it promises to be a testament to resourceful filmmaking.

Early Career and Influences

Reminiscing about his early career, Jackson-Cohen recalls his stint on 'Hollyoaks,' his formative years with the Youngblood Theatre Company, and the Lee Strasberg Institute, along with his supporting roles in an array of American films. The actor underscores the transient nature of 'Netflix fame,' highlighting the fleeting recognition that accompanies the release of a popular show, only to be overshadowed by the next big hit.

'Bond' Speculation and Emotionality

Addressing the swirling speculation around him donning the iconic James Bond mantle, Jackson-Cohen responds with humor and humility. While acknowledging the emblematic status of the role, he admits to his reservations, suggesting he may be too emotional for the stoic character's portrayal. His perspective reflects a nuanced understanding of the craft and his commitment to authenticity.