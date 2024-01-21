Oliver Callan Takes Over Ryan Tubridy's Radio Slot Amid Silent Response from Former Host

The shifting tides of radio broadcasting ushered in a new era as Oliver Callan, a comedian and satirist, ascended to the throne of the 9am to 10am weekday slot. This announcement marked the end of an era that once belonged to the former presenter, Ryan Tubridy, now a Virgin Radio host who has found his new home in London.

A Silent Response from Tubridy

As the news broke about Callan's appointment, Tubridy chose silence, opting for a weekend getaway in Cornwall instead of a public response. His social media updates painted a picture of a tranquil retreat, featuring visits to the 17th-century pub, Admiral Benbow, and the renowned Minack Theatre, an open-air venue perched on the coast of Cornwall.

Callan Steps into the Spotlight

Callan, announced as the new permanent host starting January 29, has embraced the limelight with grace and humor. In his conversation with Brendan O'Connor on RT Radio, Callan revealed his annual salary of €150,000 and discussed his previous interactions with Tubridy during the RT controversy. Despite the daunting task of following in the footsteps of seasoned presenters, Callan is determined to continue his show, Callan's Kicks, alongside his new role.

Positive Reactions and Support

Peter Woods, Head of RT Radio 1, lauded Callan's abilities and pledged the station's unwavering support. Brendan Courtney, another contender for the position, expressed his joy for Callan, emphasizing the significance of a gay person taking over such a monumental show.