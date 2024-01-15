Oliver Callan May Replace Ryan Tubridy at RTE: A Twist in the Tale

It came as a shock to many, especially to potential contender Brendan Courtney, when RTE’s Deputy General Kevin Bakhurst announced on December 23 that a decision has been made regarding Ryan Tubridy’s former 9am slot. The highly coveted role, which saw a total of 28 applicants including well-known personalities such as Ray D’Arcy, has been the subject of much speculation and anticipation.

Callan’s Hesitation and The New RTE Policy

The spotlight has turned towards comedian Oliver Callan, the current host of ‘The Nine O’Clock Show’. Callan, however, is reportedly hesitant to sign the contract. The reason for his reluctance? A new policy introduced by RTE that demands disclosure of its stars’ external earnings. Given that Callan’s entertainment firm reported a substantial profit of nearly 1.8 million, his hesitation is not hard to comprehend. The private gigs that contribute significantly to his income are in stark contrast to the smaller paychecks from RTE.

Register of External Activities and Interests

RTE faced a wave of criticism last year following revelations of its biggest stars’ side deals with private companies. As a response, the broadcaster’s new management, led by Bakhurst, is introducing a Register of External Activities to publish earnings from such activities. In addition, a Register of Interests will be established to declare potential conflicts of interest. This move is seen by many as a step towards transparency and accountability.

Anticipating the Official Announcement

As the anticipation grows, the official announcement of the host replacement is expected soon. For the time being, Shay Byrne continues as the interim 9am host. Meanwhile, the industry, the contenders, and the avid listeners of the 9am slot wait with bated breath for the final reveal.