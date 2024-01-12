en English
Arts & Entertainment

Old Church Building in Taber to Become a Hub for Arts and Sports

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:16 pm EST
Old Church Building in Taber to Become a Hub for Arts and Sports

A dormant building in Taber, previously belonging to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, is currently under transformation into a multi-purpose center. The formidable project is being undertaken by the Society for Taber Arts & Recreation (STAR), a group set on revitalizing the local performing arts and sports community.

Reviving a Community Hub

Located strategically opposite W.R. Myers High School at 5319 54 Street, the center is projected to be a new hub of activity for students and the wider community. It is set to house a performing arts theatre, a cinema, and a gym, offering a diverse range of activities all under one roof. The center’s versatility will serve not just local schools but also the Taber Players performing arts group and sports activities like boxing.

Overcoming Renovation Roadblocks

However, turning this ambitious vision into a reality comes with its share of challenges. The building currently does not meet the necessary codes, necessitating significant renovations. The most formidable of these is the updating of the HVAC system, which comes with a hefty price tag.

Despite these hurdles, STAR’s commitment to the project remains unwavering. The group recently received a substantial grant of $535,279, allowing them to forge ahead with the renovations. The project is being executed in multiple phases to ensure a smooth transition.

A Phased Approach to Transformation

The first phase, comprising the gymnasium and fitness center, is on track to be completed by February 2024. The second phase, focused on the HVAC system overhaul, is expected to wrap up by spring or summer of the same year. Finally, the third phase, earmarked for the opening of the theatre, is anticipated for early 2025.

With this phased approach, STAR aims to gradually breathe new life into the building, turning it into a vibrant community center that will enhance the performing arts and sports scene in Taber.

Arts & Entertainment Canada Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

