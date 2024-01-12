Old Church Building in Taber to Become a Hub for Arts and Sports

A dormant building in Taber, previously belonging to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, is currently under transformation into a multi-purpose center. The formidable project is being undertaken by the Society for Taber Arts & Recreation (STAR), a group set on revitalizing the local performing arts and sports community.

Reviving a Community Hub

Located strategically opposite W.R. Myers High School at 5319 54 Street, the center is projected to be a new hub of activity for students and the wider community. It is set to house a performing arts theatre, a cinema, and a gym, offering a diverse range of activities all under one roof. The center’s versatility will serve not just local schools but also the Taber Players performing arts group and sports activities like boxing.

Overcoming Renovation Roadblocks

However, turning this ambitious vision into a reality comes with its share of challenges. The building currently does not meet the necessary codes, necessitating significant renovations. The most formidable of these is the updating of the HVAC system, which comes with a hefty price tag.

Despite these hurdles, STAR’s commitment to the project remains unwavering. The group recently received a substantial grant of $535,279, allowing them to forge ahead with the renovations. The project is being executed in multiple phases to ensure a smooth transition.

A Phased Approach to Transformation

The first phase, comprising the gymnasium and fitness center, is on track to be completed by February 2024. The second phase, focused on the HVAC system overhaul, is expected to wrap up by spring or summer of the same year. Finally, the third phase, earmarked for the opening of the theatre, is anticipated for early 2025.

With this phased approach, STAR aims to gradually breathe new life into the building, turning it into a vibrant community center that will enhance the performing arts and sports scene in Taber.