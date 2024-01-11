Ohio University Southern Art Gallery to Host Katherine Cox's 'PencilTown'

Ohio University Southern's Art Gallery is readying itself for a grand event. The gallery will open its doors on Thursday, Jan. 18, for an exhibition titled 'PencilTown: Select Drawings From The Past 20 Years.' This unique display features the remarkable works of artist Katherine Cox, who has devoted two decades of her life to exploring her creativity through the medium of pencil drawing.

Embracing the Vision of Dennis Stewart

The exhibition is not just a celebration of Cox's work, but also a homage to the late Dennis Stewart. As the former coordinator of the gallery, his vision was to showcase art that resonates deeply with viewers, a vision that interim gallery coordinator Tom Suter is committed to upholding. The event is set to run from 5 to 6:30 p.m., inviting art enthusiasts to relish in this unique artistic experience.

Cox's Journey: From Graphite to Masterpieces

The collection comprises 14 drawings, each a testament to Cox's artistic journey and evolution over the past 20 years. The artist has a strong preference for using pencil as her primary medium, appreciating its simplicity and the direct connection it forges between the artist and the artwork. Her works often include elements of handmade paper and transfers, yet the focus remains firmly on the interplay between graphite pencil and paper.

Inspiration, Evolution, and Connection

Cox embarked on her artistic endeavors over 50 years ago, with the spark of inspiration igniting in a figure drawing class. She is a firm believer in continuous inspiration and encourages artists to actively seek it in their everyday lives. As she prepares for her exhibit at Ohio University Southern, Cox expresses excitement and a deep-seated hope that visitors will be able to connect personally with her work, seeing not just the lines and shades but also the emotions and stories etched into each piece.