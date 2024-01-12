en English
Arts & Entertainment

Official Ambassadors Unveiled for the 2024 Seachtain na Gaeilge le Energia Festival

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:59 am EST
Official Ambassadors Unveiled for the 2024 Seachtain na Gaeilge le Energia Festival

In a festive display of cultural pride, well-known television presenter and journalist Gráinne Seoige, popular online creator Kayleigh Trappe, and radio presenter Aindriú de Paor have been unveiled as official ambassadors for the 2024 edition of Seachtain na Gaeilge le Energia, a festival dedicated to celebrating the Irish language.

Ambassadors with a Purpose

Each of these prominent figures comes from a unique background, with Seoige hailing from Gaillimh, Trappe from Monaghan, and de Paor from Tipperary. Their collective mission: to promote the Irish language, both nationally and internationally. The trio shared their personal experiences with the Irish language at a panel discussion during the launch at the Mansion House in Dublin, all expressing enthusiasm for the forthcoming festival and its potential impact on the promotion of the Irish language.

Setting the Stage

Present at the event was the Lord Mayor of Dublin, Daithí de Róiste, underlining the significance of the festival. The organizers emphasized the pivotal role of the ambassadors in sharing their stories and fostering a greater appreciation for the Irish language. Preparations for the festival are in full swing, with a list of 50 ways to gear up for the festival being released.

A Cultural Celebration

The official launch is slated for February 24th, 2024, at the Blanchardstown Shopping Centre. The annual Seachtain na Gaeilge le Energia, organized by Conradh na Gaeilge and funded by Foras na Gaeilge, will take place from March 1-17. The festival is set to host a series of events across Ireland and the world, communicating a strong narrative of cultural identity and linguistic pride. One of the key initiatives includes holding a meeting fully in Irish at Dublin City Council, marking a historic first in its annals.

Arts & Entertainment Ireland
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

