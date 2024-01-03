en English
Arts & Entertainment

‘Off the Stage’: An Emotional Journey of a Former Yueju Opera Actress

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:09 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 3:14 am EST
‘Off the Stage’: An Emotional Journey of a Former Yueju Opera Actress

The film ‘Off the Stage’, celebrating a triumphant win for the Best Actress award at the 36th Golden Rooster Awards, is slated for release on International Women’s Day. This poignant tale is the directorial effort of Qiao Liang, a professor at the Beijing Film Academy. It’s an adaptation of Ai Wei’s novel ‘An Everlasting Life’, and beautifully encapsulates the struggle of a former Yueju Opera actress as she strives to reconnect with her estranged children while battling a severe illness and uncovering a deeply buried family secret.

The Intersection of Art and Social Issues

Qiao’s mastery extends beyond this film. He showcased another film, ‘Crested Ibis’, at a film exhibition in Seoul. This film, which won the Golden George award at the 39th Moscow International Film Festival, weaves a tale of a journalist’s encounter with an endangered bird amid an investigation into air pollution. The film exhibition was a brainchild of Pock Rey Cho, a promoter of China-South Korea film exchanges, providing a platform for showcasing the cinematic artistry of both countries.

Qiao’s First Overseas Trip Post-Pandemic

Qiao’s journey to Seoul marked his first overseas trip post-pandemic. It offered him a fresh perspective on foreign audiences’ interest in Chinese films. He noted the shared interests in family and social issues that resonate in films from both China and South Korea. He also acknowledged South Korean audiences’ familiarity with Chinese culture, particularly Yueju Opera, which plays a significant role in the film ‘Off the Stage’.

Other Notable Performances

Alongside ‘Off the Stage’, various other plays and musicals are gaining traction internationally. ‘Another Revolution’, a play staged in Italy’s Teatro della Meraviglia, explores the intellectual and political tensions of two graduate students in 1968. The off-Broadway play ‘Deadly Stages’ is set to entertain audiences with its tale of a Broadway legend entangled in a murder mystery. Furthermore, Phoenix Theatre Ensemble is set to present the world premiere of ‘Drinks With Dead Poets’, and La MaMa ETC will debut its HUMANISMO PROJECT featuring new adaptations of Aristotle and Euripides’ Medea.

Arts & Entertainment China South Korea
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

