Off The Record Breaks Ground with ‘Ear Peace’ – A New Wave in Music

Manila-based music label, Off The Record, has broken new ground with the release of its inaugural album, ‘Ear Peace‘. This venture marks a significant breakthrough, as Off The Record becomes the first local label to exclusively create and release original instrumental tracks as thematic albums. ‘Ear Peace’ serves as a serene symphony of ten piano tracks, each carefully curated and crafted to infuse a sense of calm and atmospheric tranquility, providing listeners a soothing escape from the mundane.

The Art of Relaxation

Not just an album, ‘Ear Peace’ is an immersive experience designed to transport listeners to a tranquil realm of peace. The tracks, each embodying relaxation and serenity, are accompanied by visualizers illustrating local scenery. This innovative approach ensures a multi-sensory experience, marrying music and visuals to aid relaxation and promote productivity.

A Pioneer in Thematic Albums

Off The Record’s ‘Ear Peace’ is not a standalone project. It is the first in a planned series of thematic albums, each dedicated to a specific theme and instrument. This pioneering move promises listeners a medley of relaxing soundscapes, tailored to suit varied moods and activities.

More Than Just Music

Off The Record is not merely producing music; it is crafting experiences. Through its unique approach to music production, the label aims to enhance moments with meticulously designed background music and ambiance sounds. ‘Ear Peace’, with its calming piano melodies and peaceful themes, is just the beginning of this immersive auditory journey.