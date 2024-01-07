en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Off The Record Breaks Ground with ‘Ear Peace’ – A New Wave in Music

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 7, 2024 at 11:32 pm EST
Off The Record Breaks Ground with ‘Ear Peace’ – A New Wave in Music

Manila-based music label, Off The Record, has broken new ground with the release of its inaugural album, ‘Ear Peace‘. This venture marks a significant breakthrough, as Off The Record becomes the first local label to exclusively create and release original instrumental tracks as thematic albums. ‘Ear Peace’ serves as a serene symphony of ten piano tracks, each carefully curated and crafted to infuse a sense of calm and atmospheric tranquility, providing listeners a soothing escape from the mundane.

The Art of Relaxation

Not just an album, ‘Ear Peace’ is an immersive experience designed to transport listeners to a tranquil realm of peace. The tracks, each embodying relaxation and serenity, are accompanied by visualizers illustrating local scenery. This innovative approach ensures a multi-sensory experience, marrying music and visuals to aid relaxation and promote productivity.

A Pioneer in Thematic Albums

Off The Record’s ‘Ear Peace’ is not a standalone project. It is the first in a planned series of thematic albums, each dedicated to a specific theme and instrument. This pioneering move promises listeners a medley of relaxing soundscapes, tailored to suit varied moods and activities.

More Than Just Music

Off The Record is not merely producing music; it is crafting experiences. Through its unique approach to music production, the label aims to enhance moments with meticulously designed background music and ambiance sounds. ‘Ear Peace’, with its calming piano melodies and peaceful themes, is just the beginning of this immersive auditory journey.

0
Arts & Entertainment Music Philippines
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
6 mins ago
Final Fantasy XIV Hits 30 Million Players, Announces Open Beta for Xbox Series X|S
At the recently concluded Fan Festival in Tokyo, Square Enix celebrated an impressive milestone for their MMORPG, Final Fantasy XIV, which has now amassed over 30 million registered players. This achievement is especially noteworthy considering the game’s initial launch in 2010, which was less than stellar, and its subsequent renaissance with the release of A
Final Fantasy XIV Hits 30 Million Players, Announces Open Beta for Xbox Series X|S
Creative Arts Emmy Awards: 'The Last of Us' Triumphs with Eight Wins
12 mins ago
Creative Arts Emmy Awards: 'The Last of Us' Triumphs with Eight Wins
Mizoram Governor Advocates for Telugu Language Preservation at World Conference
13 mins ago
Mizoram Governor Advocates for Telugu Language Preservation at World Conference
'General Hospital' Pays Tribute to Late Actress Jacklyn Zeman
6 mins ago
'General Hospital' Pays Tribute to Late Actress Jacklyn Zeman
'Monarch: Legacy of Monsters' Episode 9: Time Vortex and Character Surprises Unveiled
7 mins ago
'Monarch: Legacy of Monsters' Episode 9: Time Vortex and Character Surprises Unveiled
75th Primetime Creative Arts Emmys: A Celebration of Artistic and Technical Excellence
9 mins ago
75th Primetime Creative Arts Emmys: A Celebration of Artistic and Technical Excellence
Latest Headlines
World News
Outgoing Integrity Commission Chairman Clarifies Role in Investigations of Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister
19 seconds
Outgoing Integrity Commission Chairman Clarifies Role in Investigations of Trinidad and Tobago Prime Minister
Odisha's Rising Snakebite Incidents Addressed by Wildlife Conservationist's Educational Campaigns
27 seconds
Odisha's Rising Snakebite Incidents Addressed by Wildlife Conservationist's Educational Campaigns
Jonathan Taylor's Underperformance and Injury Concerns Cloud NFL Season
40 seconds
Jonathan Taylor's Underperformance and Injury Concerns Cloud NFL Season
Irfan Pathan Lauds Jasprit Bumrah: An Inspiration in World Cricket
44 seconds
Irfan Pathan Lauds Jasprit Bumrah: An Inspiration in World Cricket
Michael Mansury in Frame for WWE Return: A New Era in WWE Production?
51 seconds
Michael Mansury in Frame for WWE Return: A New Era in WWE Production?
MMA Couple Paige VanZant and Austin Vanderford Tackle Jealousy and Trust in Relationships
59 seconds
MMA Couple Paige VanZant and Austin Vanderford Tackle Jealousy and Trust in Relationships
Ex-Tesla Director Flags Concerns Over Elon Musk's Substance Use
2 mins
Ex-Tesla Director Flags Concerns Over Elon Musk's Substance Use
Behind the Veil: A Mortician's Insight into Funeral Preparations and Unusual Family Requests
2 mins
Behind the Veil: A Mortician's Insight into Funeral Preparations and Unusual Family Requests
The Curious Case of David Warner's Missing Baggy Green Caps: Mystery Unfolds Amidst His Retirement Test
3 mins
The Curious Case of David Warner's Missing Baggy Green Caps: Mystery Unfolds Amidst His Retirement Test
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
10 mins
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
14 mins
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
19 mins
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
2 hours
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
2 hours
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
3 hours
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
3 hours
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
8 hours
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf
9 hours
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app