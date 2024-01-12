Off the Fence Acquires Distribution Rights for Paralympic Projects

Off the Fence, the renowned factual producer and distributor, has gained the distribution rights for the next four projects from the Rising Phoenix Universe, courtesy of Harder Than You Think, an independent production company. The Rising Phoenix Universe is a unique collection of content that brings to life the story of the Paralympics, beginning with the debut documentary ‘Rising Phoenix,’ showcased on Netflix and ByteDance.

A Partnership Rooted in Experience

Harder Than You Think was established by Greg Nugent, a key figure behind the marketing of the London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games, and is chaired by former BBC director-general Tony Hall. Under this deal, Off the Fence will not only distribute but also co-produce additional content beyond the core projects, further strengthening this dynamic collaboration.

Unveiling the Forthcoming Releases

The upcoming releases include the three-part documentary series ‘Road to Tokyo,’ which provides an intimate look at 12 Paralympians as they prepare for the postponed Tokyo 2020 Paralympics amidst the Covid-19 pandemic. Co-directed by Mat Whitecross and Bim Ajadi, the production team boasts a diverse representation, with one in four individuals identifying as disabled.

‘Paris 2024: A New Revolution,’ currently in post-production and set to release in the summer, is another anticipated feature. Co-produced with Ventureland and directed by Sheridan O’Donnell, this film explores O’Donnell’s experiences as a low vision filmmaker and aims to stimulate global discussions on disability equality.

Looking Beyond Paris 2024

Looking forward, ‘The Road to LA’ will document the journey beyond Paris 2024 up to the LA 2028 Paralympic Games. This includes coverage of the Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games. With the International Paralympic Committee projecting a cumulative audience of 5 billion for the LA Paralympics, these projects are set to reach a colossal global audience.

Harder Than You Think was granted worldwide exclusive rights by the International Paralympic Committee to narrate the story of the Paralympics through to the LA 2028 Paralympic Games, indicating a commitment to increasing diverse representation for people with disabilities both in front of and behind the camera.