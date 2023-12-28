en English
Arts & Entertainment

Off-Screen Romance: Vampire Diaries’ Stars Candice King and Steven Krueger Confirm Dating Rumors

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 28, 2023 at 3:48 am EST
Off-Screen Romance: Vampire Diaries’ Stars Candice King and Steven Krueger Confirm Dating Rumors

Supernatural drama enthusiasts and fans of the popular series ‘The Vampire Diaries’ and its spinoff ‘The Originals’ received an unexpected surprise when two of their favorite stars, Candice King and Steven Krueger, confirmed their off-screen romance. The revelation was made by King in an end-of-year montage shared on her Instagram, which included a tender moment with Krueger. The post, a reflection of her 2023 journey, expressed her gratitude for the love and laughter she experienced during the year.

Unveiling the Romance

The Instagram post ignited a wave of excitement among fans who have been following the actors since their time on ‘The Vampire Diaries’ and ‘The Originals.’ King, who played the role of Caroline Forbes, and Krueger, who portrayed Josh Rosza, had previously hinted at their relationship in a ‘US Weekly Day in the Life’ segment aired in April. However, the recent confirmation has enthralled their fanbase, as they were pleasantly surprised by the blossoming romance between the two stars.

Legacy of ‘The Vampire Diaries’ and ‘The Originals’

Both ‘The Vampire Diaries’ and ‘The Originals’ have left an indelible mark on the genre of supernatural dramas. ‘The Vampire Diaries,’ which aired from September 10, 2009, to March 10, 2017, and ‘The Originals,’ which premiered on October 3, 2013, and concluded on August 1, 2018, explored themes of romance, power struggles, and family dynamics, all set against the backdrop of vampires and other supernatural beings. The shows have cultivated a dedicated fanbase, who continue to appreciate the performances and storylines even years after their conclusion.

Continuing the Legacy

Steven Krueger, beyond his past role in ‘The Originals,’ continues to entertain audiences as Coach Ben Scott on the show ‘Yellowjackets.’ His character on the new show further demonstrates his acting versatility, proving that he is more than just Josh Rosza. As for Candice King, while her recent roles post ‘The Vampire Diaries’ and ‘The Originals’ remain under wraps, the love and support from her fanbase remain unwavering.

Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

