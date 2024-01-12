en English
Arts & Entertainment

ODDA Magazine Breaks New Ground with Special Menswear Issue Featuring Robert Pattinson

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:42 am EST
ODDA Magazine Breaks New Ground with Special Menswear Issue Featuring Robert Pattinson

ODDA magazine, a stalwart in the world of independent fashion publications, has unveiled a groundbreaking menswear issue, graced by the visage of acclaimed actor Robert Pattinson. In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the magazine has turned its lens towards menswear, with the Twilight star gracing the cover in an emblematic representation of this shift. The cover’s standout feature is an artistic manicure depicting Pattinson’s own face from his Twilight days, reinforcing the issue’s theme of self-reflection and evolution.

Engaging Dialogues and Unique Perspectives

Beyond the captivating cover, the issue delves deeper into the world of menswear, showcasing a captivating dialogue between Pattinson and his close friend, Kim Jones, the creative director of Dior Men. The conversation provides an intimate glimpse into the lives of these influential figures, highlighting their perspectives on fashion, creativity, and the ever-evolving dynamics of the industry.

ODDA Magazine: A Beacon of Creativity and Collaboration

ODDA’s journey, marked by creativity and collaboration, traces its roots back to its founder, David Martin. Martin, a Madrid-born fashion enthusiast, was inspired by the avant-garde works of fashion icon Alexander McQueen and the transformative aesthetics in Lady Gaga’s ‘Bad Romance’ music video. Originally intrigued by design, Martin broadened his horizons to encompass the larger fashion industry, launching a blog to chronicle his discoveries.

David Martin: From Fashion Enthusiast to Magazine Founder

Martin’s early interest in photography and the architectural fashion of the time propelled him into the secretive realm of fashion. His exploration led to the creation of ODDA magazine, a unique platform that celebrates creativity, collaboration, and inclusivity in the fashion world. The magazine has previously spotlighted notable figures such as designer Gaetano Pesce and Jonathan Anderson, further establishing its status as a platform for innovation and thought leadership in fashion.

As the fashion industry continues to evolve and encompass a full lifestyle beyond mere clothing and accessories, ODDA magazine stands as a testament to the power of print media, especially in the post-COVID-19 era. It continues to champion the private, relaxed sides of public figures, presenting a more nuanced and humanized view of the industry to its readers.

Arts & Entertainment
