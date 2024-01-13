en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

ODC’s Brenda Way Inducted into California Hall of Fame

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 9:48 pm EST
ODC’s Brenda Way Inducted into California Hall of Fame

Brenda Way, the esteemed founding artistic director of ODC, has been recognized for her significant contributions to the world of dance with an induction into the California Hall of Fame. The announcement was made by California Governor Gavin Newsom and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom, underscoring Way’s profound influence on the dance scene, particularly within San Francisco’s vibrant Mission District.

A Cornerstone of the Bay Area’s Cultural Landscape

Since moving the company from Ohio to San Francisco in 1976, Way has been an integral part of the cultural fabric of the Bay Area. The company, initially known as the Oberlin Dance Collective, has since evolved into an artistic powerhouse with a sprawling campus in San Francisco. Under Way’s visionary leadership, ODC has expanded its reach to touch countless lives through the power of dance.

Choreographing Masterpieces

Way’s creative prowess has led her to choreograph over 85 dance works for ODC and other distinguished ballet companies. Her choreographic genius is best exemplified in the work ‘Investigating Grace,’ which was singled out as an American masterpiece by the National Endowment for the Arts in 2011, a testament to her unassailable talent and dedication.

Joining the Ranks of the Greats

The 17th class of Hall of Fame inductees includes a diverse array of luminaries such as former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown, acclaimed filmmaker Ava DuVernay, and iconic rock groups Los Lobos and the Go-Go’s. Way’s induction into this illustrious group is a fitting tribute to her enduring impact on the dance community and beyond.

0
Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
4 mins ago
Belgium Honors James Ensor on 75th Death Anniversary with Nationwide Exhibitions
In a tribute to the visionary artist James Ensor, Belgium commemorates the 75th anniversary of his passing with an array of exhibitions. Ensor, born on April 13, 1860, in the Flemish coastal town of Ostend, is celebrated for his unique depiction of masks and his pioneering role in surrealism and expressionism. Life and Work of
Belgium Honors James Ensor on 75th Death Anniversary with Nationwide Exhibitions
Kangana Ranaut Spotted with Mystery Man in Mumbai: Fans Speculate a New Relationship
9 mins ago
Kangana Ranaut Spotted with Mystery Man in Mumbai: Fans Speculate a New Relationship
'Merry Christmas' Film Review: A Subtle Love Story Wrapped in Mystery
9 mins ago
'Merry Christmas' Film Review: A Subtle Love Story Wrapped in Mystery
75th Primetime Emmy Awards: A Grand Return After Industry Strikes
5 mins ago
75th Primetime Emmy Awards: A Grand Return After Industry Strikes
Hikaru Utada's New Single, 'Naniirodemonai Hana': A Return to Emotional Roots
6 mins ago
Hikaru Utada's New Single, 'Naniirodemonai Hana': A Return to Emotional Roots
Bollywood Songs: The Dilution of Urdu Pronunciation and Its Linguistic Implications
8 mins ago
Bollywood Songs: The Dilution of Urdu Pronunciation and Its Linguistic Implications
Latest Headlines
World News
Missouri Tigers to Host South Carolina Gamecocks in SEC Basketball Clash
39 seconds
Missouri Tigers to Host South Carolina Gamecocks in SEC Basketball Clash
Brady Haslam and the Evolution of Archery at the Lethbridge Ironman Competition
45 seconds
Brady Haslam and the Evolution of Archery at the Lethbridge Ironman Competition
A Clash of Fencers: Syosset and Great Neck South Face Off
1 min
A Clash of Fencers: Syosset and Great Neck South Face Off
Wrestling Show Recap: A Rollercoaster of Matches and Storyline Progress
2 mins
Wrestling Show Recap: A Rollercoaster of Matches and Storyline Progress
Health Risks of Microplastics and BPA in Plastic Bottles: An Urgent Call to Action
2 mins
Health Risks of Microplastics and BPA in Plastic Bottles: An Urgent Call to Action
Asa Hutchinson's Unyielding Presidential Campaign Amid Iowa Blizzard
2 mins
Asa Hutchinson's Unyielding Presidential Campaign Amid Iowa Blizzard
Carl Yuan Capitalizes on Jon Rahm's Gift at Sony Open
4 mins
Carl Yuan Capitalizes on Jon Rahm's Gift at Sony Open
WWE SmackDown: Unforeseen Disruption by The Bloodline Sparks Speculation
5 mins
WWE SmackDown: Unforeseen Disruption by The Bloodline Sparks Speculation
Shiromani Akali Dal Commits to 50% Women Representation in Elections and Enhanced Welfare Schemes
5 mins
Shiromani Akali Dal Commits to 50% Women Representation in Elections and Enhanced Welfare Schemes
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
2 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
7 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
9 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
9 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
10 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
12 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
13 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
14 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
14 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app