ODC’s Brenda Way Inducted into California Hall of Fame

Brenda Way, the esteemed founding artistic director of ODC, has been recognized for her significant contributions to the world of dance with an induction into the California Hall of Fame. The announcement was made by California Governor Gavin Newsom and First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom, underscoring Way’s profound influence on the dance scene, particularly within San Francisco’s vibrant Mission District.

A Cornerstone of the Bay Area’s Cultural Landscape

Since moving the company from Ohio to San Francisco in 1976, Way has been an integral part of the cultural fabric of the Bay Area. The company, initially known as the Oberlin Dance Collective, has since evolved into an artistic powerhouse with a sprawling campus in San Francisco. Under Way’s visionary leadership, ODC has expanded its reach to touch countless lives through the power of dance.

Choreographing Masterpieces

Way’s creative prowess has led her to choreograph over 85 dance works for ODC and other distinguished ballet companies. Her choreographic genius is best exemplified in the work ‘Investigating Grace,’ which was singled out as an American masterpiece by the National Endowment for the Arts in 2011, a testament to her unassailable talent and dedication.

Joining the Ranks of the Greats

The 17th class of Hall of Fame inductees includes a diverse array of luminaries such as former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown, acclaimed filmmaker Ava DuVernay, and iconic rock groups Los Lobos and the Go-Go’s. Way’s induction into this illustrious group is a fitting tribute to her enduring impact on the dance community and beyond.