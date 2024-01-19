Ochre Moving Pictures Unleashes 'Soon Comes Night' on Netflix Africa

The South African production company, Ochre Moving Pictures, has unveiled its latest contribution to the crime drama genre with the Netflix Africa premiere of 'Soon Comes Night'. Set against the backdrop of 1990s South Africa, this six-part series explores themes of redemption, liberation, and deceit, drawing from real events and the country's infamous heist legends.

A Tale of Two Lives Intertwined

The plot centers around Alex Shabane, a former liberation hero who has descended into the world of crime, masterfully portrayed by Kwenzo Ngcobo. His life is intriguingly intertwined with that of a disgraced Apartheid-era policeman, Detective Sakkie Oosthuizen, brought to life by Albert Pretorius. The narrative skilfully weaves the lives of these two characters together, painting a gritty picture of crime and morality.

Behind the Scenes

Helmed by directors Thabang Moleya and Sanele Zulu, and produced by Ilse van Hemert, 'Soon Comes Night' is expected to surprise audiences with its riveting storyline that subverts expectations. The series boasts a talented ensemble cast including Gaosi Raditholo, Didintle Khunou, Sisanda Henna, Kenneth Nkosi, and Bahumi Mhlongo.

Aiming for Global Reach

Distributed internationally by Red Arrow Studios, Soon Comes Night is slated for broadcast on SABC1 in 2025. With this series, Ochre Moving Pictures continues its commitment to invest in original African stories with global appeal, thereby contributing to the growth of South Africa's film and television industry.