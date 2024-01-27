Ocean City Theater Company Announces 2024 Summer Children's Theater Series

The Greater Ocean City Theater Company (OCTC), a gem of Cape May County, New Jersey, has been graced with a new shine as they announce their 2024 Summer Children's Theater Series. Set to be held at the enchanting Ocean City Music Pier, the series is a celebration of family-friendly musicals lined up every Tuesday in July, commencing at 10:30 am.

Bountiful Lineup of Musicals

With an exciting roster of fully-staged professional shows, the series will kick off with 'Garfield, the Musical with Cattitude' on July 2nd. This will be followed by 'Charlotte's Web the Musical' on July 9th, and 'Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus' on July 16th. 'Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs' will grace the stage on July 23rd, and 'The Perfect Dog' will conclude the series on July 30th.

Priority Seating Offers and Ticket Availability

Enthusiasts can take advantage of the OCTC's pre-summer offer—$47 per person for priority seating at all five shows. Individual tickets will also be available from February 1st on the Ocean City Music Pier Box Office website, ensuring everyone has a chance to be part of this summer extravaganza.

Supporting the Arts and Culture in Cape May County

OCTC, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, is supported by the National Endowment for the Arts, the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, and the Cape May County Board of County Commissioners through the Cape May County Division of Culture & Heritage. These collaborations demonstrate the collective commitment to enriching the local arts and culture scene, thereby fostering a sense of community and shared experience.