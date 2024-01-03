en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

‘Occupied City’ – A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:05 am EST
‘Occupied City’ – A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam

On Christmas Day, amidst the traditional holiday spirit, a stark portrayal of the grim realities of Nazi occupation in Holland during World War II was released. The new film, titled ‘Occupied City’, directed by Steve McQueen, engulfs the viewers in a somber, wintry atmosphere for its lengthy four and a half hour duration. The narrative is based on Bianca Stigter’s book ‘Atlas of an Occupied City’ and stands out in its unique atmospheric and contemplative approach compared to other films about Holland’s occupation.

A Cinematic Journey through Occupied Amsterdam

The film captures Amsterdam’s historic locations using natural light on 35mm film, resulting in an authentic and immersive experience for the audience. McQueen initially intended to blend new footage with wartime photographs but eventually settled on a more straightforward presentation. The narrative unfolds through modern footage of these locations, accompanied by wartime records narrated by Melanie Hyams. The film focuses on the central area of Amsterdam, leading viewers on a cinematic ‘walk’ through the city’s canals and streets, where the ambient sounds of the modern city are vividly recorded.

Unflinching Portrayal of Harsh Realities

‘Occupied City’ delves into the dark themes of bullying, betrayal, and murder, painting a stark contrast to the festive release date. The film serves as a sobering reminder of the hardships endured during the Nazi occupation in Holland, offering a stark contrast to films like Verhoeven’s ‘Soldier of Orange’. However, critics observe that the film’s scope may be limited by its central focus.

Creating a New Benchmark in War Cinema

Despite the grim narrative, ‘Occupied City’ stands out as a remarkable accomplishment in war cinema. It offers a more atmospheric and contemplative experience, straying away from the action-packed sequences often associated with war films. The film’s lengthy duration adds to the immersive experience, allowing audiences to fully absorb the profound impact of the events portrayed.

0
Arts & Entertainment Netherlands World
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Gloria Ntazola Criticizes Gengetone Music, Sparks Debate

By BNN Correspondents

Xbox Achievement System Set for Significant Overhaul in 2024

By Salman Khan

India's Rising Young Talents: Carnatic Musicians and a 'Google Boy'

By BNN Correspondents

Overwatch 2 Introduces Mastery Courses to Boost Player Skills

By Salman Khan

The Resurgence of the Lithophone: A Cultural Renaissance in Vietnam's ...
@Music · 5 mins
The Resurgence of the Lithophone: A Cultural Renaissance in Vietnam's ...
heart comment 0
Wolfgang Van Halen: Reflections on a Landmark Year and Glimpses into 2024

By BNN Correspondents

Wolfgang Van Halen: Reflections on a Landmark Year and Glimpses into 2024
UK Rapper Skepta Announces Comeback with New Album ‘Knife and Fork’

By Olalekan Adigun

UK Rapper Skepta Announces Comeback with New Album 'Knife and Fork'
Mera Bhai: A Heartwarming Tale of Sibling Bonding

By BNN Correspondents

Mera Bhai: A Heartwarming Tale of Sibling Bonding
Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Season 2: Cosmic Adventures Continue on Disney Plus

By BNN Correspondents

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Season 2: Cosmic Adventures Continue on Disney Plus
Latest Headlines
World News
Baby Bump: A Community of Support for New Mothers Under New Ownership
47 seconds
Baby Bump: A Community of Support for New Mothers Under New Ownership
Diving Into Murky Waters: Songea's Battle with Pool Hygiene
1 min
Diving Into Murky Waters: Songea's Battle with Pool Hygiene
Canada's Allegiance Oath to Monarch Under Debate Amid Proposed Bill
1 min
Canada's Allegiance Oath to Monarch Under Debate Amid Proposed Bill
Westman Chiropractic Centre Embarks on a New Chapter with a Fresh Location
1 min
Westman Chiropractic Centre Embarks on a New Chapter with a Fresh Location
Basketball Showdown: Cleveland State Vikings vs Wright State Raiders
2 mins
Basketball Showdown: Cleveland State Vikings vs Wright State Raiders
SIU-Edwardsville Cougars Vs Little Rock Trojans: A Clash of College Basketball Titans
2 mins
SIU-Edwardsville Cougars Vs Little Rock Trojans: A Clash of College Basketball Titans
Winter Running: A Path to Fitness, Advocates Windsor's Track and Field Coach
2 mins
Winter Running: A Path to Fitness, Advocates Windsor's Track and Field Coach
Manitoba Enacts Bill 23: A New Dawn for Elder Protection
2 mins
Manitoba Enacts Bill 23: A New Dawn for Elder Protection
LIU's Men's Basketball Team Gears Up for Crucial Matchup Against Wagner Seahawks
2 mins
LIU's Men's Basketball Team Gears Up for Crucial Matchup Against Wagner Seahawks
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
1 hour
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
1 hour
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
2 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
5 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
6 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
7 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
7 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
8 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
10 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app