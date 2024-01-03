‘Occupied City’ – A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam

On Christmas Day, amidst the traditional holiday spirit, a stark portrayal of the grim realities of Nazi occupation in Holland during World War II was released. The new film, titled ‘Occupied City’, directed by Steve McQueen, engulfs the viewers in a somber, wintry atmosphere for its lengthy four and a half hour duration. The narrative is based on Bianca Stigter’s book ‘Atlas of an Occupied City’ and stands out in its unique atmospheric and contemplative approach compared to other films about Holland’s occupation.

A Cinematic Journey through Occupied Amsterdam

The film captures Amsterdam’s historic locations using natural light on 35mm film, resulting in an authentic and immersive experience for the audience. McQueen initially intended to blend new footage with wartime photographs but eventually settled on a more straightforward presentation. The narrative unfolds through modern footage of these locations, accompanied by wartime records narrated by Melanie Hyams. The film focuses on the central area of Amsterdam, leading viewers on a cinematic ‘walk’ through the city’s canals and streets, where the ambient sounds of the modern city are vividly recorded.

Unflinching Portrayal of Harsh Realities

‘Occupied City’ delves into the dark themes of bullying, betrayal, and murder, painting a stark contrast to the festive release date. The film serves as a sobering reminder of the hardships endured during the Nazi occupation in Holland, offering a stark contrast to films like Verhoeven’s ‘Soldier of Orange’. However, critics observe that the film’s scope may be limited by its central focus.

Creating a New Benchmark in War Cinema

Despite the grim narrative, ‘Occupied City’ stands out as a remarkable accomplishment in war cinema. It offers a more atmospheric and contemplative experience, straying away from the action-packed sequences often associated with war films. The film’s lengthy duration adds to the immersive experience, allowing audiences to fully absorb the profound impact of the events portrayed.