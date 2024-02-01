'Obliterated' Shines on Netflix Amidst Unrest Over Unexplained Film Delays

The entertainment world is abuzz as Netflix's series 'Obliterated' continues to captivate audiences globally. The show has firmly held its place in the Top 10 English-language series for six consecutive weeks, even earning the coveted number one spot in its second week. The unique plot, where an elite special forces team must locate a deadly bomb while impaired by their victory celebration, has viewers on the edge of their seats. The star-studded cast features Shelley Hennig, Alyson Gorske, Nick Zano, and Kimi Rutledge. The creators of the series, Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald, have already made a name for themselves with 'Cobra Kai' and numerous popular comedy films.

Unrest Among Netflix Users

While 'Obliterated' continues to ride the wave of success, not all is well in the Netflix universe. The streaming giant has recently come under fire for a series of unexplained changes to its upcoming movie slate. 'The Old Guard 2,' the highly anticipated sequel to the successful action thriller starring Charlize Theron, has been mysteriously removed from the 2024 release schedule. The original film was a significant success for Netflix, with Victoria Mahoney set to direct the sequel, leaving fans puzzled and concerned about the sudden change.

The Mothership Left in Limbo

Adding to the unrest is the indefinite shelving of the sci-fi drama 'The Mothership,' starring Halle Berry. The film, completed two years ago, has been canceled due to the child actors having aged significantly, making necessary reshoots impossible. This unexpected development has left a sour taste in the mouths of viewers, who were eagerly anticipating the film's release.

Netflix's Response Awaited

As fans and subscribers voice their displeasure on social media, all eyes are on Netflix for an explanation. The removal of 'The Old Guard 2' and the indefinite delay of 'The Mothership' have raised questions about the streaming service's approach to its content strategy. Amidst the concerns, 'Obliterated' continues to shine, demonstrating the platform's ability to deliver compelling content. However, until Netflix addresses these concerns, viewers remain in limbo, waiting for an explanation.