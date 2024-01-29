Obie Awards Honors 'Dark Disabled Stories'; Foregoes Ceremony for Cash Grants

In an unprecedented move, the American Theater Wing, the organization responsible for presenting the Obie Awards, has eschewed a traditional ceremony and opted to present cash grants ranging from $1,000 to $5,000 to the award recipients and arts institutions. This shift towards direct financial support comes in response to the challenges posed by the ongoing pandemic, reflecting a commitment to bolster the theater industry during these testing times.

'Dark Disabled Stories' Recognized as Best New American Play

The highlight of this year's Obie Awards, which honor the best of Off and Off Off Broadway, was the recognition of 'Dark Disabled Stories' as the best new American play. This thought-provoking, autobiographical work by Ryan J. Haddad, inspired by his own experiences with cerebral palsy, garnered significant praise. The production's ensemble also received a Special Citation, while the set designers, dots Collective, were bestowed with a Sustained Achievement in Design Award. Further, access dramaturg Alison Kopit was honored with the Michael Feingold Award.

A New Approach Reflecting Current Challenges

Heather A. Hitchens, president and chief executive of the American Theater Wing, spoke about the current difficult times for theater and the organization's intention to use resources to directly support artists and companies. This year's Obie Awards were for productions that opened between September 1, 2022, and August 31, 2023, reflecting the resilience of the industry amidst the pandemic.

Other Notable Winners

Among other laureates of the Obie Awards were playwrights Hansol Jung and Bruce Norris. Jung's 'Wolf Play,' which tells the tale of a twice-abandoned boy who behaves like a wolf, and Norris' 'Downstate,' a stark portrayal of a group home for registered sex offenders, were both recognized for their unique narratives and poignant storytelling. The awards, which have been a fixture since the 1950s, were determined by a panel of judges led by director David Mendizabal and critic Melissa Rose Bernardo.