Obi Asika Appointed as New Director General of NCAC: A Step Forward for Nigerian Arts and Culture

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed Obi Asika as the new Director General of the National Council of Arts and Culture (NCAC) in Nigeria. Asika, a seasoned professional with a substantial background in the entertainment industry, succeeds Olusegun Runsewe in this role.

Obi Asika: From Entertainment to Arts

Asika is best known as the founder and CEO of Storm 360, a leading indigenous music label in Nigeria. Storm 360 has played a significant role in shaping the careers of several Nigerian entertainers, including Naeto C, Ikechukwu, Sasha P, General Pype, L.O.S., Ms Jaie, Tosin Martins, and Yung 6ix. His expertise, however, extends beyond entertainment, making him a suitable match for the NCAC’s goals of promoting Nigerian arts and culture, fostering skills acquisition, youth empowerment, and advancing the Arts and Crafts Industry.

NCAC’s Mission and Asika’s Role

The NCAC, established by Decree No. 3 of 1975 and later amended, is a federal government agency entrusted with the development and promotion of Nigeria’s cultural heritage both locally and globally. With Asika’s background in the entertainment sector and his credentials as a multifaceted entrepreneur, his appointment is expected to bring about a fresh perspective and positive changes to the council.

Asika’s Multifaceted Expertise

Asika also boasts a strong academic background, holding a law degree from the University of Warwick. This combination of creative, entrepreneurial, and legal expertise is projected to have a significant impact on his tenure at the NCAC. As the council navigates the complexities of preserving, promoting, and monetizing Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage, Asika’s diverse skill set is anticipated to be a strong asset.