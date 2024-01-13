en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Obi Asika Appointed as New Director General of NCAC: A Step Forward for Nigerian Arts and Culture

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:53 am EST
Obi Asika Appointed as New Director General of NCAC: A Step Forward for Nigerian Arts and Culture

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appointed Obi Asika as the new Director General of the National Council of Arts and Culture (NCAC) in Nigeria. Asika, a seasoned professional with a substantial background in the entertainment industry, succeeds Olusegun Runsewe in this role.

Obi Asika: From Entertainment to Arts

Asika is best known as the founder and CEO of Storm 360, a leading indigenous music label in Nigeria. Storm 360 has played a significant role in shaping the careers of several Nigerian entertainers, including Naeto C, Ikechukwu, Sasha P, General Pype, L.O.S., Ms Jaie, Tosin Martins, and Yung 6ix. His expertise, however, extends beyond entertainment, making him a suitable match for the NCAC’s goals of promoting Nigerian arts and culture, fostering skills acquisition, youth empowerment, and advancing the Arts and Crafts Industry.

NCAC’s Mission and Asika’s Role

The NCAC, established by Decree No. 3 of 1975 and later amended, is a federal government agency entrusted with the development and promotion of Nigeria’s cultural heritage both locally and globally. With Asika’s background in the entertainment sector and his credentials as a multifaceted entrepreneur, his appointment is expected to bring about a fresh perspective and positive changes to the council.

Asika’s Multifaceted Expertise

Asika also boasts a strong academic background, holding a law degree from the University of Warwick. This combination of creative, entrepreneurial, and legal expertise is projected to have a significant impact on his tenure at the NCAC. As the council navigates the complexities of preserving, promoting, and monetizing Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage, Asika’s diverse skill set is anticipated to be a strong asset.

0
Arts & Entertainment Education Nigeria
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
7 seconds ago
45,000 Quilt Project: A Stitch in Time for Immigrant Justice
From January 17 to February 12, Ticonic Gallery in Waterville will host the 45,000 Quilt Project. This poignant exhibit is the culmination of efforts from more than 60 immigrant justice activists and artists, all united under a common cause: illuminating the harsh realities of immigrant detention in the United States. A Tapestry of Activism and
45,000 Quilt Project: A Stitch in Time for Immigrant Justice
Overwatch 2's Ninth Season Introduces Self-Heal Passive Ability for Tank and Damage Heroes
8 mins ago
Overwatch 2's Ninth Season Introduces Self-Heal Passive Ability for Tank and Damage Heroes
'Resident Alien' Returns for Season 3; Classic Hitchcock Episode Revisited
18 mins ago
'Resident Alien' Returns for Season 3; Classic Hitchcock Episode Revisited
BTS V Talks Living Alone as Bandmates Begin Military Service
1 min ago
BTS V Talks Living Alone as Bandmates Begin Military Service
Saisha Shinde: A Beacon of Hope and Acceptance
2 mins ago
Saisha Shinde: A Beacon of Hope and Acceptance
Key Glock Excites Fans with 'Let's Go' Short Film Teaser
4 mins ago
Key Glock Excites Fans with 'Let's Go' Short Film Teaser
Latest Headlines
World News
Boys' High School Basketball: A Roundup of Key Matchups and Scores
23 seconds
Boys' High School Basketball: A Roundup of Key Matchups and Scores
High School Girls' Prep Basketball: A Mix of Thrilling Encounters and Dominant Wins
1 min
High School Girls' Prep Basketball: A Mix of Thrilling Encounters and Dominant Wins
Unity in the Face of Sickness: A Beacon of Hope in Gaza's Healthcare Crisis
1 min
Unity in the Face of Sickness: A Beacon of Hope in Gaza's Healthcare Crisis
The Unpredictable Journey of Baseball's New Signees to the Top 100
2 mins
The Unpredictable Journey of Baseball's New Signees to the Top 100
Gaborone to Host Africa Youth Championships: A Milestone for Table Tennis
2 mins
Gaborone to Host Africa Youth Championships: A Milestone for Table Tennis
FDA Approves Darmiyan's BrainSee: A Game-Changing Clinical Test for Alzheimer's Disease
3 mins
FDA Approves Darmiyan's BrainSee: A Game-Changing Clinical Test for Alzheimer's Disease
Strong Group Athletics Joins Premier Volleyball League by Taking Over Gerflor Franchise
3 mins
Strong Group Athletics Joins Premier Volleyball League by Taking Over Gerflor Franchise
Michelle Obama Topples Democratic Preference in Presidential Candidate Poll
3 mins
Michelle Obama Topples Democratic Preference in Presidential Candidate Poll
India's Women's Hockey Team in Decisive Olympic Qualifying Challenge
4 mins
India's Women's Hockey Team in Decisive Olympic Qualifying Challenge
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
1 hour
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
7 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
11 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
13 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
13 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
14 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
16 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
17 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
18 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app