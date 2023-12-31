Obama’s Eclectic 2023 Playlist: Global Sounds and Emerging Talents Shine

In a nod to the diverse range of music that caught his ear this year, former U.S. President, Barack Obama, has unveiled his 28-track annual playlist. The collection crosses continents and genres, highlighting artists who have made significant strides in the music industry in 2023.

A Global Music Tour

The playlist is a virtual tour through the global music scene, featuring songs that have been influential in their respective genres. It includes Latin pop sensation Karol G’s “TQG” featuring Shakira, and the introspective “My Love Mine All Mine” by American singer-songwriter Mitski. Afrobeats also makes a strong showing, with Nigerian stars Davido and Burna Boy, whose music has helped bring the African genre to the international stage.

Innovative Sounds and Emerging Artists

The list also showcases innovative takes on traditional genres, such as Peso Pluma’s “Ella Baila Sola” with Eslabon Armado, a trap-infused spin on Mexican corridos. Formerly featured artists Kendrick Lamar and Beyonce make a return, with their 2023 remix of “America Has a Problem”. Emerging artists, Indigo De Souza and Blondshell, see their debut on Obama’s playlist, indicating an ear tuned to fresh, up-and-coming talent.

A Tradition of Cultural Sharing

Obama’s annual playlist is a tradition that extends beyond music, with the former president also sharing his favorite books and movies. This practice not only provides insight into his personal tastes but also promotes a wide range of cultural works. Notably absent from this year’s music list are mainstream megastars like Taylor Swift and South Korean singer Jungkook, despite their considerable achievements in 2023. This exclusion underscores the uniqueness of Obama’s selection, which seems to focus more on the diverse and global representation of music rather than simply chart-topping hits.