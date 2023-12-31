en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Obama’s Eclectic 2023 Playlist: Global Sounds and Emerging Talents Shine

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 11:11 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 12:31 pm EST
Obama’s Eclectic 2023 Playlist: Global Sounds and Emerging Talents Shine

In a nod to the diverse range of music that caught his ear this year, former U.S. President, Barack Obama, has unveiled his 28-track annual playlist. The collection crosses continents and genres, highlighting artists who have made significant strides in the music industry in 2023.

A Global Music Tour

The playlist is a virtual tour through the global music scene, featuring songs that have been influential in their respective genres. It includes Latin pop sensation Karol G’s “TQG” featuring Shakira, and the introspective “My Love Mine All Mine” by American singer-songwriter Mitski. Afrobeats also makes a strong showing, with Nigerian stars Davido and Burna Boy, whose music has helped bring the African genre to the international stage.

Innovative Sounds and Emerging Artists

The list also showcases innovative takes on traditional genres, such as Peso Pluma’s “Ella Baila Sola” with Eslabon Armado, a trap-infused spin on Mexican corridos. Formerly featured artists Kendrick Lamar and Beyonce make a return, with their 2023 remix of “America Has a Problem”. Emerging artists, Indigo De Souza and Blondshell, see their debut on Obama’s playlist, indicating an ear tuned to fresh, up-and-coming talent.

A Tradition of Cultural Sharing

Obama’s annual playlist is a tradition that extends beyond music, with the former president also sharing his favorite books and movies. This practice not only provides insight into his personal tastes but also promotes a wide range of cultural works. Notably absent from this year’s music list are mainstream megastars like Taylor Swift and South Korean singer Jungkook, despite their considerable achievements in 2023. This exclusion underscores the uniqueness of Obama’s selection, which seems to focus more on the diverse and global representation of music rather than simply chart-topping hits.

0
Arts & Entertainment Music United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

2023 MBC Music Festival: A Grand K-Pop Celebration Ushers in the New Year

By BNN Correspondents

Entertainment Roundup: From Bollywood to K-drama, Highlights of the Week

By BNN Correspondents

Consumer Softproducts Unveils New Game - Psycho Patrol R: A Hybrid FPS with a Twist

By Salman Khan

Escape From Tarkov's Unexpected Snowfall Excites Players, New Map Raises Concerns

By Salman Khan

Ice Prince Asserts 'Oleku' Pioneered Afrobeats ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 20 mins
Ice Prince Asserts 'Oleku' Pioneered Afrobeats ...
heart comment 0
Unraveling Millennia of Feminine Power: An Exhibition by ‘La Caixa’ and the British Museum

By BNN Correspondents

Unraveling Millennia of Feminine Power: An Exhibition by 'La Caixa' and the British Museum
Anish Kapoor’s ‘Untrue Unreal’: A Striking Journey of Art and Perception

By BNN Correspondents

Anish Kapoor's 'Untrue Unreal': A Striking Journey of Art and Perception
Luna Luna’s Resurgence: Art Carnival’s 2023 U.S. Reboot

By BNN Correspondents

Luna Luna's Resurgence: Art Carnival's 2023 U.S. Reboot
Mon Rovia: The Afro-Appalachian Folk Musician Bridging Cultures and Traditions

By BNN Correspondents

Mon Rovia: The Afro-Appalachian Folk Musician Bridging Cultures and Traditions
Latest Headlines
World News
Honey Varieties: Tasting Sweetness and Health in Each Spoonful
9 seconds
Honey Varieties: Tasting Sweetness and Health in Each Spoonful
Philadelphia Eagles vs Arizona Cardinals: A Clash of Differing Fortunes
5 mins
Philadelphia Eagles vs Arizona Cardinals: A Clash of Differing Fortunes
NFC South Showdown: New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
6 mins
NFC South Showdown: New Orleans Saints vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Brian Flores: A Potential Successor to Bill Belichick's Reign
7 mins
Brian Flores: A Potential Successor to Bill Belichick's Reign
Indonesia Reveals New Policy for COVID-19 Vaccinations in 2024
9 mins
Indonesia Reveals New Policy for COVID-19 Vaccinations in 2024
Kebbi State Governor Enacts 13 New Laws to Boost Governance and Revenue
9 mins
Kebbi State Governor Enacts 13 New Laws to Boost Governance and Revenue
European Stocks: A Year of Highs, Lows and Global Influences
10 mins
European Stocks: A Year of Highs, Lows and Global Influences
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
10 mins
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
Arsenal's Premier League Title Hopes Dented by Fulham Defeat
10 mins
Arsenal's Premier League Title Hopes Dented by Fulham Defeat
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
10 mins
Auckland Rings in 2024: A Spectacular Start to the New Year
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
10 mins
World Bank Report Sheds Light on Global Migration and Rising Remittances
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
24 mins
Cardiovascular Diseases Surge Globally: The World Heart Report 2023
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
38 mins
Global Countdown to 2024: A Symphony of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
1 hour
Pope Francis Honors Pope Benedict XVI: A Tribute to a Legacy
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
2 hours
New Zealand Rings in 2024: A Beacon of New Beginnings
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
3 hours
India's Mixed Performance in Global Indices: Strides and Setbacks in 2023
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
4 hours
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
4 hours
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app