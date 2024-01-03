en English
Africa

Obafemi Awolowo University Stages ‘The Gods Have Spoken’, A Political Satire Opera

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:36 pm EST
Obafemi Awolowo University Stages ‘The Gods Have Spoken’, A Political Satire Opera

On December 7, 2023, Oduduwa Hall at Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, was brimming with anticipation. The much-awaited convocation play, ‘The Gods Have Spoken’ by Taiye Adeola, was about to begin. The Department of Dramatic Arts had worked tirelessly to bring this opera to life, combining acting, singing, and dancing into a theatrical spectacle designed to both entertain and educate.

‘The Gods Have Spoken’: A Political Satire

The play served as a political satire, reflecting the electoral manipulations and political dynamics often witnessed in Nigeria and across Africa. The plot centered around the selection of a successor by the gods, a decision that contradicted the wishes of the tyrannical king, who sought to establish his own political dynasty. This divine intervention led to upheaval within the kingdom and eventually sparked a rebellion against the oppressive rulers.

Mastering Complex Musical Dialogues

Under the direction of Toyin Ogundeji, the cast underwent extensive rehearsals to master the complex musical dialogues, thematic songs, and choreography integral to the performance. The opera drew parallels with the traditional Yoruba travelling theatre and Italian operatic drama. This required the actors to display a high level of versatility, switching seamlessly between roles and genres.

Engaging Narratives and Vibrant Performances

Despite minor issues with sound projection and a temporary lull in pacing, the play was well-received. The engaging narratives and vibrant performances were a testament to the hard work and dedication put into the production. These efforts were further complemented by apt costuming, makeup, and setting design. The Vice Chancellor and university staff were present at the performance, applauding the cast and crew for their successful rendition of ‘The Gods Have Spoken’.

Africa Arts & Entertainment Nigeria
