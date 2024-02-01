Obaapa Christy Highlights Need for Fair Pay and Respect in Gospel Music

In a candid interaction with Graphic Showbiz, Ghanaian Gospel artist Obaapa Christy shed light on the realities and challenges that Gospel musicians face within the industry. Central to her dialogue was the issue of fair compensation for performances, a topic she believes is often overlooked or undermined.

Struggle for Fair Pay

Obaapa Christy emphasized the importance of self-worth in the Gospel music industry, urging fellow artists to recognize and value their talent and the hard work they put into their craft. She expressed concern about the frequent criticisms and negative comments that Gospel musicians receive when disputes over payments occur. Drawing from her personal experience spanning over two decades, she stressed that by valuing herself, she has consistently received fair payment for her performances.

Navigating Criticism

Apart from the financial aspect, the Gospel artist also addressed the emotional and reputational challenges that musicians in her genre face. She pointed to the harsh criticisms and negative comments that often come their way, urging the public to pray for Gospel musicians instead of criticising them when they make mistakes. She highlighted that Gospel musicians are human beings too, and chastising them harshly does not aid their growth or development.

Focus on Positives

Obaapa Christy encouraged her fellow artists to focus on their positives rather than getting disheartened by negative criticism. She discouraged disparaging comments that could tarnish their reputation and urged them to concentrate on enhancing their talent and delivering quality music. The Gospel artist also released a new song 'Ebesesa', aimed at giving hope to those going through hard times.

Obaapa Christy's insights and advice serve as a reminder of the respect and proper valuation that artists deserve in the Gospel music industry. It underscores the need for emotional support and constructive criticism instead of harsh judgment, fostering a healthier and more supportive environment for these artists to thrive.