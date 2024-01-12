en English
Arts & Entertainment

Oakes Fegley Stars in ‘Adam the First’ – A Cross-Country Journey to Find His Father

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:21 pm EST
Oakes Fegley Stars in ‘Adam the First’ – A Cross-Country Journey to Find His Father

Adam the First, an eagerly anticipated drama film, is slated to premiere in theatres on February 14th. The film, directed and penned by Irving Franco, boasts an impressive cast ensemble, featuring young talent Oakes Fegley, alongside seasoned actors Larry Pine, T.R. Knight, Eric Hanson, Kim Jackson Harris, and David Duchovny. The narrative of the film is a compelling exploration of identity and family, as it follows a teenager’s nationwide quest to discover his biological father.

Unraveling the Journey of Adam

Adam, portrayed by Fegley, embarks on a cross-country adventure in an attempt to trace his roots. The journey introduces him to an array of potential fathers, each embodying a unique lifestyle that Adam could potentially inherit. It’s not only an exploration of paternal connection but also a profound journey into the self, as Adam navigates through the multitudes of lives he could lead.

Behind the Scenes

The film is a collaboration between Electric Entertainment, Crystal City Entertainment, and Randomix Productions. Adding to the allure of the film is the music, a joint venture between Franco and Michael Grazi. The film’s executive producers include industry veterans Scott Martin, Michael Slifkin, and Jack Sheehan.

A Glimpse into Adam’s World

The trailer of Adam the First has been unveiled, offering a glimpse into Adam’s journey. The film promises a rich narrative tapestry interwoven with compelling performances and a poignant exploration of identity and belonging.

Arts & Entertainment United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

