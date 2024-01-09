‘O King’: A Musical Tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Legacy in Chattanooga

In the heart of Chattanooga, a musical tribute named ‘O King‘ prepares to honor the enduring legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his fellow campaigners. The event, slated for January 25, is a melodic blend of various musical performances and influential speakers brought together in a heartfelt celebration of unity and shared heritage.

A Concert Born from Collaboration

The concert is a product of a collaborative endeavor by the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga’s (UTC) Department of Music, the Ruth Holmberg Professor of American Music, the Vice Chancellor for Access and Engagement, and the Office of Multicultural Affairs. This concert is held in partnership with the Bessie Smith Cultural Center, a beacon of African American history and culture in Chattanooga. The stage for this unique event is the performance hall at the Bessie Smith Cultural Center, with the event being open and free to the public.

‘O King’: A Growing Legacy

‘O King’ was initiated by Dr. Jonathan McNair in March 2017 and has since grown in scope and impact. The upcoming program includes performances by the UTC Singing Mocs, a UTC Music faculty trio, the Littleton H. Mason Gospel Choir, vocalists from the Chattanooga High School Center for Creative Arts, and local professional musicians. Adding a creative twist, the event will also feature a performance by spoken word artist, Erika Roberts.

Voices of Influence

The event will witness speeches from influential community figures such as John Edwards, Dr. Ernest Reid, Eric Atkins, Dr. Eleanor McCallie Cooper, and Stacy Lightfoot. Each of these speakers brings a unique perspective on Dr. King’s legacy and message. The event is designed to be engaging, enlightening, and uplifting, featuring short reflections on Dr. King’s impact, a slideshow with related images, and recommended readings from SoLit and Rhyme N Chatt.

A special highlight of the event is a portrait of King commissioned by the Bessie Smith Cultural Center and masterly created by local artist Jerry Allen. This concert is part of a broader initiative to connect the community through music and shared history, with planning for this year’s presentation developed by various stakeholders including McNair, Lightfoot, and representatives from the Bessie Smith Cultural Center and SoLit.