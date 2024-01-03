NVLAA Offers Free Workshops to Empower Artists and Arts Organizations

In an effort to empower artists and arts organizations with the necessary business and communication skills for their creative ventures, the Northern Virginia Local Arts Agencies (NVLAA) consortium has announced a series of seven free workshops. This collaborative initiative by the arts agencies of Arlington County, the City of Alexandria, and Fairfax County, is designed to enhance resources and opportunities available to the artistic community in the Northern Virginia (NOVA) area.

Navigating the Art World

The workshops, covering an array of topics from gallery representation and cultural intelligence to arts marketing and digital content creation, aim to provide artists with the necessary tools to navigate the complexities of the art world. The knowledge imparted through these sessions is intended to equip artists with strategies for attaining gallery representation, developing cultural intelligence, applying for artist open calls, establishing promotional partnerships, and leveraging social media marketing.

Virtual and In-Person Sessions

Six workshops are designed to take place virtually, allowing participants to join from the comfort of their own spaces. However, the final session is set to occur in-person, offering a more hands-on experience at Arlington’s Studio Pause. The series of workshops is scheduled to run through spring 2024, with panelists and additional information for several of the programs to be announced in due course.

Fostering Inclusive Collaborations

These workshops serve not only as educational platforms but also as opportunities to foster inclusive and effective collaborations amongst artists and arts organizations. A variety of experts, including representatives from the New York Foundation for the Arts and Substantial Art & Music, are set to facilitate these panels, thereby ensuring a diverse range of perspectives and experiences are shared during the workshops.