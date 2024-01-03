en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

NVLAA Offers Free Workshops to Empower Artists and Arts Organizations

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:58 pm EST
NVLAA Offers Free Workshops to Empower Artists and Arts Organizations

In an effort to empower artists and arts organizations with the necessary business and communication skills for their creative ventures, the Northern Virginia Local Arts Agencies (NVLAA) consortium has announced a series of seven free workshops. This collaborative initiative by the arts agencies of Arlington County, the City of Alexandria, and Fairfax County, is designed to enhance resources and opportunities available to the artistic community in the Northern Virginia (NOVA) area.

Navigating the Art World

The workshops, covering an array of topics from gallery representation and cultural intelligence to arts marketing and digital content creation, aim to provide artists with the necessary tools to navigate the complexities of the art world. The knowledge imparted through these sessions is intended to equip artists with strategies for attaining gallery representation, developing cultural intelligence, applying for artist open calls, establishing promotional partnerships, and leveraging social media marketing.

Virtual and In-Person Sessions

Six workshops are designed to take place virtually, allowing participants to join from the comfort of their own spaces. However, the final session is set to occur in-person, offering a more hands-on experience at Arlington’s Studio Pause. The series of workshops is scheduled to run through spring 2024, with panelists and additional information for several of the programs to be announced in due course.

Fostering Inclusive Collaborations

These workshops serve not only as educational platforms but also as opportunities to foster inclusive and effective collaborations amongst artists and arts organizations. A variety of experts, including representatives from the New York Foundation for the Arts and Substantial Art & Music, are set to facilitate these panels, thereby ensuring a diverse range of perspectives and experiences are shared during the workshops.

0
Arts & Entertainment Education United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
2 mins ago
Tom Hanks' Physical Transformation in 'Elvis': An Insight
Tom Hanks’ latest cinematic venture in Baz Luhrmann’s 2022 film ‘Elvis’ saw the veteran actor step into the shoes of Colonel Tom Parker, Elvis Presley’s real-life manager. This role demanded a substantial physical transformation from Hanks, which was achieved without him having to undergo any actual weight changes. The transformation came to life through the
Tom Hanks' Physical Transformation in 'Elvis': An Insight
Arthur Tress: Unveiling the Magic in Realism
6 mins ago
Arthur Tress: Unveiling the Magic in Realism
New Mexico: The Real Wilderness of 'Those Who Wish Me Dead'
6 mins ago
New Mexico: The Real Wilderness of 'Those Who Wish Me Dead'
Borah Productions' Artists Debut First Collective Single, "Nu Mereci"
4 mins ago
Borah Productions' Artists Debut First Collective Single, "Nu Mereci"
New Doctor Who Spin-off on the Horizon: 'The War Between The Land and Sea'
4 mins ago
New Doctor Who Spin-off on the Horizon: 'The War Between The Land and Sea'
Trigger Warnings Issued by BFI for Classic Films, Including Bond Movies
6 mins ago
Trigger Warnings Issued by BFI for Classic Films, Including Bond Movies
Latest Headlines
World News
Matt Hardy Reflects on Scotty 2 Hotty's AEW Debut and the Attitude Era's Legacy
18 seconds
Matt Hardy Reflects on Scotty 2 Hotty's AEW Debut and the Attitude Era's Legacy
South Dakota: A Mosaic of Stories From Road Closures to Political Speculations
22 seconds
South Dakota: A Mosaic of Stories From Road Closures to Political Speculations
Willie Gaines Enters Transfer Portal: A New Chapter Awaits
41 seconds
Willie Gaines Enters Transfer Portal: A New Chapter Awaits
Gateway Pundit: An Unlikely Source for Trump's Election Fraud Claims
59 seconds
Gateway Pundit: An Unlikely Source for Trump's Election Fraud Claims
Clinical Oncology Biomarker Testing Market Set to Soar to $12.6 Billion by 2028
2 mins
Clinical Oncology Biomarker Testing Market Set to Soar to $12.6 Billion by 2028
What Does Black Mucus Indicate About Your Health?
2 mins
What Does Black Mucus Indicate About Your Health?
Tom Hanks' Physical Transformation in 'Elvis': An Insight
2 mins
Tom Hanks' Physical Transformation in 'Elvis': An Insight
Leeds United Recalls Sonny Perkins from Oxford United
3 mins
Leeds United Recalls Sonny Perkins from Oxford United
BJP Emerges as Prime Beneficiary in Electoral Trust Donations: ADR Analysis
3 mins
BJP Emerges as Prime Beneficiary in Electoral Trust Donations: ADR Analysis
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
15 mins
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
57 mins
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
58 mins
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
1 hour
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
2 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
2 hours
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
2 hours
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
2 hours
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
2 hours
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app