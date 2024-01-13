NUSTAR Resort Cebu Launches ‘I Love Cebu’ Music Video with Grand Flash Mob

NUSTAR Resort Cebu, a premier holiday destination, unveiled their captivating rendition of the local tourism anthem ‘I Love Cebu’ with a mesmerizing flash mob event. The spectacle, which witnessed participation from over 300 people, was a significant gathering that highlighted the region’s vibrant culture and heritage, and also served as a platform to introduce the resort’s new event space, The Atrium.

NUSTAR’s Grand Affair

The flash mob was a grandeur affair that saw the participation of NUSTAR executives, including Chief Operating Officer Alan Teo. The event was not confined to the resort’s personnel, as prominent figures from Cebu’s arts and entertainment circles joined the celebration. Among them were Jacky Chang, affectionately known as Cebu’s Maoy Queen, the Wonggoys, the musical talent behind ‘Way Blema,’ and a local sensation referred to as Sugbo’s Disney Demi-god Maui, HarshBoi.

‘I Love Cebu’ – A Homage to the Region

The ‘I Love Cebu’ music video, reinterpreted by NUSTAR and directed by Josei Cuizon, is a homage to the region’s iconic landmarks, culture, and heritage. The video, coupled with the flash mob event, aimed to promote Cebu’s charm and allure while simultaneously showcasing the talents of local artists and performers.

The Atrium – A New Addition to NUSTAR Resort

The event also served to unveil The Atrium, NUSTAR Resort’s new event space. Located at the heart of the resort, The Atrium is set to become a hub for various events, further enhancing the resort’s appeal as a prime destination for tourists and locals alike.

With the successful launch of the ‘I Love Cebu’ music video and the introduction of The Atrium, NUSTAR Resort Cebu continues to establish itself as a pivotal player in promoting Cebu’s vibrant culture and tourism.