en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

NUSTAR Resort Cebu Launches ‘I Love Cebu’ Music Video with Grand Flash Mob

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:04 am EST
NUSTAR Resort Cebu Launches ‘I Love Cebu’ Music Video with Grand Flash Mob

NUSTAR Resort Cebu, a premier holiday destination, unveiled their captivating rendition of the local tourism anthem ‘I Love Cebu’ with a mesmerizing flash mob event. The spectacle, which witnessed participation from over 300 people, was a significant gathering that highlighted the region’s vibrant culture and heritage, and also served as a platform to introduce the resort’s new event space, The Atrium.

NUSTAR’s Grand Affair

The flash mob was a grandeur affair that saw the participation of NUSTAR executives, including Chief Operating Officer Alan Teo. The event was not confined to the resort’s personnel, as prominent figures from Cebu’s arts and entertainment circles joined the celebration. Among them were Jacky Chang, affectionately known as Cebu’s Maoy Queen, the Wonggoys, the musical talent behind ‘Way Blema,’ and a local sensation referred to as Sugbo’s Disney Demi-god Maui, HarshBoi.

‘I Love Cebu’ – A Homage to the Region

The ‘I Love Cebu’ music video, reinterpreted by NUSTAR and directed by Josei Cuizon, is a homage to the region’s iconic landmarks, culture, and heritage. The video, coupled with the flash mob event, aimed to promote Cebu’s charm and allure while simultaneously showcasing the talents of local artists and performers.

The Atrium – A New Addition to NUSTAR Resort

The event also served to unveil The Atrium, NUSTAR Resort’s new event space. Located at the heart of the resort, The Atrium is set to become a hub for various events, further enhancing the resort’s appeal as a prime destination for tourists and locals alike.

With the successful launch of the ‘I Love Cebu’ music video and the introduction of The Atrium, NUSTAR Resort Cebu continues to establish itself as a pivotal player in promoting Cebu’s vibrant culture and tourism.

0
Arts & Entertainment Philippines
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
49 seconds ago
Loss of a Legend: Dr Prabha Atre, Stalwart of Indian Classical Music, Passes Away at 92
In a profound loss to the world of Indian classical music, Dr. Prabha Atre, an eminent vocalist and academician of the Kirana Gharana, drew her last breath at the age of 92. The cause of her demise was cardiac arrest, which occurred while she was asleep at her residence on Saturday. A multi-faceted personality, Atre’s
Loss of a Legend: Dr Prabha Atre, Stalwart of Indian Classical Music, Passes Away at 92
Aparna Menon's Dance-Drama 'Yashodhara: An Unsung Heroine' to Illuminate Lesser-Known Historical Figures
3 mins ago
Aparna Menon's Dance-Drama 'Yashodhara: An Unsung Heroine' to Illuminate Lesser-Known Historical Figures
Brustro Gears Up for a Creative Showcase at Paperworld 2024
4 mins ago
Brustro Gears Up for a Creative Showcase at Paperworld 2024
Brustro to Unveil Innovative Art Products at Paperworld 2024
3 mins ago
Brustro to Unveil Innovative Art Products at Paperworld 2024
Netflix to Debut 'Pokémon Horizons: The Series' Featuring New Protagonists and Legendary Pokémon
3 mins ago
Netflix to Debut 'Pokémon Horizons: The Series' Featuring New Protagonists and Legendary Pokémon
DC Comics' 'Outsiders 3': A Metaphorical Journey into Batman's Mind
3 mins ago
DC Comics' 'Outsiders 3': A Metaphorical Journey into Batman's Mind
Latest Headlines
World News
Wolves' Resilience Tested in Pivotal FA Cup Draw Against West Brom
3 seconds
Wolves' Resilience Tested in Pivotal FA Cup Draw Against West Brom
Jack Earing Hails Team Unity as Key to Walsall FC's Winning Streak
4 seconds
Jack Earing Hails Team Unity as Key to Walsall FC's Winning Streak
High School Sports Roundup: A Thrilling Showdown in Basketball and Soccer
35 seconds
High School Sports Roundup: A Thrilling Showdown in Basketball and Soccer
Hyderabad Authorities Demolish Illegal Structures on Government Land
46 seconds
Hyderabad Authorities Demolish Illegal Structures on Government Land
Chicago Bears Eyeing Liam Coen as Potential Offensive Coordinator
2 mins
Chicago Bears Eyeing Liam Coen as Potential Offensive Coordinator
Utah Jazz Triumphs Over Toronto Raptors: A Display of Balanced Offensive Strategy
2 mins
Utah Jazz Triumphs Over Toronto Raptors: A Display of Balanced Offensive Strategy
Napoli Fans Travel to Côte d'Ivoire in Solidarity with Victor Osimhen at AFCON
4 mins
Napoli Fans Travel to Côte d'Ivoire in Solidarity with Victor Osimhen at AFCON
Iowa's Victory Over Nebraska Marks Milestone for Coach Fran McCaffery
4 mins
Iowa's Victory Over Nebraska Marks Milestone for Coach Fran McCaffery
Study Links Obesity to Higher Risk of Blood Cancer Precursor
4 mins
Study Links Obesity to Higher Risk of Blood Cancer Precursor
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
7 mins
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
1 hour
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
7 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
12 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
13 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
13 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
14 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
16 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
17 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app