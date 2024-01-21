NUS Students Eye Collaborative Capstone Project With DoST-FPRDI

Twenty-twenty-four began on a high note for the Department of Science and Technology-Forest Products Research and Development Institute (DoST-FPRDI) in the Philippines as they welcomed a group of enthusiastic students from the National University of Singapore (NUS) on January 5. The visit marked a potential turn of events for the institute's Bamboo Musical Instruments (BMI) Innovation R&D Program which the students are considering for a capstone project aimed at generating positive social impact within a community.

Academic Requirement Fuelling Social Impact

The NUS students, hailing from the Arts and Design cluster, are exploring an initiative to train out-of-school youth in the craft of creating Bamboo Musical Instruments. This venture serves as a substantial requirement for their capstone project. The idea is to not only equip the youth with a unique skill set but also to stimulate their artistic abilities and offer them a potential source of income.

Exploring the BMI Processing Center

During their visit, the students were greeted by DoST-FPRDI's OIC Director Dr. Rico Cabangon, BMI Program Leader Forester Aralyn Cortiguerra, and Technical Services Division Forester Zenaida Reyes. They were taken on a tour of the BMI Processing Center, a hub showcasing a spectrum of prototypes and traditional instruments sourced from indigenous communities. The BMI Processing Center is a significant output of the BMI R&D Program, designed to enhance the processing and production technology of BMIs.

Facilitating the Collaboration

The students' visit and potential collaboration were facilitated by Bamboo Professionals Inc., which was represented by Dr. Florentino Tesoro, Forester Robert Natividad, and Angelito Exconde. As the course progresses, it will be intriguing to observe how this collaboration unfolds and impacts the lives of the out-of-school youth and the community at large.