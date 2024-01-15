Nuno Bettencourt: The Guitarist of 2023 and the Creation of the ‘Rise’ Solo

In the realm of guitar music, 2023 will be remembered for the resurgence of a familiar, yet innovative force, Nuno Bettencourt. The acclaimed guitarist, known for his work with the rock band Extreme, set the year ablaze with his highly praised guitar solo on ‘Rise,’ a track from Extreme’s first album in 15 years.

Leading the Guitar Renaissance

Extreme’s triumphant return, marked by the release of the album, showcased the band’s ability to play to their strengths while reinventing themselves for the modern era. The most striking testament to this reinvention is Bettencourt’s guitar solo on ‘Rise,’ hailed as the most incendiary guitar solo of 2023. The solo highlights Bettencourt’s unique approach to guitar playing, which he terms ‘simplexity.’ This technique blends pentatonic-based blues lines with neoclassical shred runs, creating a captivating sonic experience.

The Unexpected Influence

Nuno’s narrative of the creation of the ‘Rise’ solo includes an unexpected visit from the legendary Edward Van Halen during the recording. This spontaneous encounter left a profound impact on Nuno and shaped the direction of the solo. Besides his unorthodox amp settings and the use of a secret pedal during the climax, the influence of Van Halen is evident in the resulting piece.

Embracing the Imperfect

Bettencourt’s approach to music highlights the importance of embracing accidents and imperfections. He believes these elements convey humanity and connect deeply with listeners, a philosophy mirrored in his work. The overwhelming response to his music, sell-out shows, and the excitement over Extreme’s new music reaffirms his belief.

As 2023 drew to a close, Bettencourt expressed gratitude for the accolades he received, including being named the Guitarist of 2023 and delivering the Solo of the Year. He honored the influences on his music, such as Brian May and Al Di Meola, and especially Edward Van Halen, whose unexpected studio visit inspired the celebrated ‘Rise’ solo.