Arts & Entertainment

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:34 am EST
In the recent wave of entertainment industry recognition, several actors and films have been conspicuously overlooked for nominations, sparking discussions and potential disappointment among fans and industry observers. Notably, Charles Melton was overlooked for his role in ‘May December’, a film that did not receive any nominations itself. Greta Lee and Mark Ruffalo were also snubbed for their performances in ‘Past Lives’ and ‘Poor Things’ respectively. Furthermore, Jeremy Strong was ignored for his work in the final season of the television series ‘Succession’.

Complete Disregard for ‘Saltburn’

The film ‘Saltburn’ suffered total disregard by the guild, further fueling the ongoing conversation about entertainment industry snubs. Similarly, Sandra Hüller for ‘Anatomy of a Fall’, Leonardo DiCaprio for ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’, Andrew Scott for ‘All of Us Strangers’, and Zac Efron for ‘Iron Claw’ were all absent from the list of nominations.

Awards as Oscar Bellwether

The Screen Actors Guild Awards, often viewed as an Oscar bellwether, notably snubbed Leonardo DiCaprio for best male actor. Despite this, the Guild heaped nominations on ‘Oppenheimer’, ‘Barbie’, and ‘American Fiction’. Actors Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling received nods for their performances in the aforementioned films. However, ‘Poor Things’, which won best comedy/musical at the Golden Globes, was notably left out of the best ensemble nominations.

The SAG Awards and Industry Implications

This year’s SAG Awards follow a grueling 118-day strike by the actors guild SAG-AFTRA that put Hollywood in a months-long battle over its future. The nominations, or lack thereof, for these actors and films serve as a stark reminder of the unpredictable and often harsh realities of the entertainment industry. As the SAG Awards often align with the film academy, these snubs might hint at the outcomes of future awards.

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

