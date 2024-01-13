en English
Arts & Entertainment

$NOT Kicks Off 2024 with ZillaKami Collaboration ‘0%’

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:51 am EST
Underground hip-hop sensation, $NOT, has kick-started 2024 with a fresh and electrifying collaboration titled “0%”, featuring the enigmatic ZillaKami. The song, a product of the creative genius of Joe Reeves and The Elements, was recorded in the throbbing heart of music, London, following $NOT’s sweeping tour the previous summer.

Intertwining Styles and Musical Fusion

“0%” exhibits an intriguing interplay between the distinctive styles of both $NOT and ZillaKami. The former’s clipped cadence finds a perfect counterpoint in the latter’s growling double-time flow. It all unfolds over a soundscape of distorted bass and haunting vocals that echo the song’s dualistic spirit.

Visual Storytelling: The Music Video

The music video, expertly directed by JMP, offers a visual complement to the song’s dual nature. It presents $NOT in a polished, sleek environment, while ZillaKami emerges from a post-apocalyptic setting. The video is punctuated with potent visual elements, including black leopards and lightning, that augment the song’s atmospheric intensity.

$NOT’s Rising Momentum

This collaboration is a strong note in the crescendo of $NOT’s career. The rapper enjoyed a successful 2023 with the release of two singles, “Cruel World” and “Easter Pink”. His headline tour, the “Get Busy Or Die Tour”, received support from several other artists, solidifying his presence in the global music scene. Few can deny that the release of “0%” is a firm indication that $NOT, who is now signed to 300 Ent, has an active and promising year ahead.

Arts & Entertainment Music United Kingdom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

