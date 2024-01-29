Nostalgia Alert: '90s Teen Icons Celebrate 50th Birthdays in 2024

In a nostalgic nod to the 90s, a cohort of former teen icons are poised to mark their 50th birthdays in 2024. These luminaries, etched in our collective memory for their pivotal roles in iconic TV shows and films, have sustained their salience in the public realm.

Leonardo DiCaprio: Titanic to Oscar Glory

Among the imminent half-centurions is Leonardo DiCaprio, catapulted to global fame by his role in 'Titanic.' DiCaprio, who has since collaborated extensively with director Martin Scorsese, will commemorate his 50th birthday on November 11. His illustrious career and enduring relevance underscore the longevity of his talent.

Christian Bale: The Versatile Chameleon

Also joining the 50-club is Christian Bale, an actor whose expansive repertoire has earned him four Oscar nominations. Bale, who will celebrate his milestone birthday on January 30, continues to captivate audiences with his chameleonic transformations.

'Saved by the Bell' Reunion

Tiffani Thiessen and Mark-Paul Gosselaar, fondly remembered for their roles in 'Saved by the Bell,' also mark their golden jubilees this year. Thiessen, who portrayed Kelly Kapowski, celebrated her 50th birthday on January 23, while Gosselaar, who played Zack Morris, will blow out his candles on March 1. Their co-star, Lark Voorhies, will usher in her 50th year on March 25.

More '90s Icons Turning 50

Seth Green, recognized for his roles in 'Can't Hardly Wait' and 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer,' celebrates his 50th birthday on February 8. He shares the 'Buffy' connection with Alyson Hannigan, who marks her day on March 24. Jerry O'Connell, who launched his career with 'Stand by Me,' will toast to fifty years on February 17. Donald Faison, of 'Clueless' fame, has his day on June 22, while Ryan Phillippe, remembered for 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' and 'Cruel Intentions,' will ring in his 50th on September 10.

These actors not only embodied the entertainment zeitgeist of the '90s, but have continued to shape the film and television landscape through the years. Their 50th birthdays offer an opportunity to reflect on their enduring influence and the indelible imprint they have left on pop culture.