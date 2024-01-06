en English
Arts & Entertainment

Northern Michigan Chorale Invites New Voices for its 42nd Spring Season

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:23 am EST
Northern Michigan Chorale Invites New Voices for its 42nd Spring Season

The Northern Michigan Chorale, a renowned ensemble, rings in the New Year with the commencement of its 42nd spring season rehearsals, beginning at 7 p.m., January 15 at the Cross of Christ Lutheran Church in Petoskey. The chorale, known for its wide range of popular spring show music, is extending a harmonious invitation to men, women, and students who have a passion for singing, with no requirement for auditions.

Open Invitation to Aspiring Voices

In an effort to make music accessible to all, the chorale has simplified the participation process. Interested individuals can either register in person at the rehearsal, beginning an hour prior at 6 p.m., or through the chorale’s website, NMChorale.org. The participation fee is set at a modest $15 for individuals and $20 for families for the entire spring season, encouraging community involvement in this musical venture.

New Member Guidelines

For those joining the chorale for the first time, there is an additional requirement of a $15 music deposit. This ensures that all members have access to the music necessary for rehearsals and performances. This deposit is a small price to pay for the opportunity to be a part of a longstanding tradition of musical excellence.

A Grand Finale on the Horizon

The culmination of the spring season’s rehearsals is the highly anticipated concert, scheduled tentatively for April 27 and 28 at the Great Lakes Center for the Arts. The concert promises to be a showcase of the talent, dedication, and passion of the chorale members. For those interested in joining or seeking more details, they can reach out via email at infonmchorale.org.

Arts & Entertainment Music United States
Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

