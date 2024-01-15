en English
Arts & Entertainment

Northern Irish Music Scene: A Crescendo of Anticipation for 2024

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:24 am EST | Updated: Jan 15, 2024 at 6:38 am EST
Northern Irish Music Scene: A Crescendo of Anticipation for 2024

Northern Ireland’s music scene is pulsating with anticipation as it ushers in a promising 2024. Significant releases and events are on the horizon, offering music enthusiasts a cocktail of established favorites and emerging talents to savor. The influential band Snow Patrol is all set to release a new album in 2024, which might denote a shift in their musical direction, especially in the aftermath of drummer Johnny Quinn’s departure. The band, renowned for nurturing local Irish talent, might even hint at a follow-up event to their 2019’s Ward Park 3, which showcased a plethora of Northern Irish bands.

The Old Guard and the New Wave

Ash is basking in the success of their album ‘Race The Night’ and has a scheduled performance at the Oh Yeah in Belfast, coinciding with Independent Venue Week. Problem Patterns, having caught the public eye with their 2023 debut album ‘Blouse Club,’ is also set to perform. Cherym, a Derry trio, is gearing up to release their new album ‘Take It Or Leave It’ on an enticing purple splatter vinyl. Meanwhile, CHALK, an industrial post-punk act, has plans to release a fresh EP and headline a show in Belfast. The anthemic sounds of The Florentinas are also gaining momentum.

Up and Coming Artists

Newcomers to the music scene, Belfast songwriter AOIBHA and Fya Fox from Co Armagh, are crafting their distinctive styles and nurturing growing fan bases. Conchur White’s album ‘Swirling Violets’ is a standout release, while punk band King Creeper is prepping for the launch of their debut album ‘Adore The Chaos’. Artists Charlie Hanlon, Ciaran Lavery, and Gerry Norman’s new project Pinkslips are also ones to watch. Folk duo Laytha is rumored to have collaborated with Ciaran Lavery, adding another layer of intrigue.

Thriving DJ Scene

In the DJ scene, Ethan Mitchell and DAIRE are on the verge of global recognition, while K.A.D is establishing his name in the house & techno genre. Arvo Party is set to make a comeback with new music, and there are whispers of a new BICEP record on the horizon. In the realm of comedy, Serena Terry and Mark McCarney are emerging talents, while William Thompson is steadily increasing his visibility. Finally, author Wendy Erskine might add a literary dimension to the cultural tapestry of Northern Ireland with a speculated new book.

Meanwhile, The Cathedral Quarter Arts Festival (CQAF) is launching a Music Bursary to aid Northern Ireland-based musicians in composing and/or recording new music. Backed by Belfast City Council, the bursary is set to offer 16 individual awards, each valued at £1,000, and is open to both established and emerging artists and bands. The deadline for submissions is February 16, 2024.

