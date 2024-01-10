Northeast’s First: White Owl Literature Festival and Book Fair in Nagaland

Marking a first in the Northeast region of India, the White Owl Literature Festival and Book Fair is set to take place on February 9 and 10 at Zone Niathu in Chumoukedima, Nagaland. The festival is a result of a significant collaboration between Penguin Random House India and Cambridge University Press.

‘Echoes of Narratives’: A Celebration of Northeast

Themed ‘Echoes of Narratives’, the festival aims to celebrate the rich history, diverse culture, and captivating geography of the Northeast. The program is designed to be a broad spectrum, encompassing discussions on the economy, environment, wellness, and various literary genres, including graphic novels and commercial fiction.

Notable Participants and a Platform for Local Authors

Bringing together global literary strengths and local storytelling traditions, the event will feature prominent authors and personalities such as Vivek Shanbagh, Taslima Nasrin, and Sarnath Banerjee. Giving voice to local narratives, the festival will also showcase works from Nagaland’s own authors, Mmhonlumo Kikon and Avinuo Kire.

Nagaland’s First Book Fair

Adding another feather to its cap, the festival will house Nagaland’s first-ever book fair, offering a platform for publishers and creating an interactive space for children. It promises to be a grand literary event that combines the best of both worlds, as beautifully put by Festival Director Viketuno Rio.

Gaurav Shrinagesh of Penguin and Arun Rajamani of Cambridge University Press expressed their pride and enthusiasm for the festival, which they believe will serve as an important initiative to encourage literary work and academic research in the region. The festival will also feature cultural performances and food services, with a nominal entry fee and free access for students, making it an event for the community at large.