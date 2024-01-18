North Shore Reads Celebrates Reading with Brett Popplewell's 'Outsider'

North Shore Reads, a community program by North Shore libraries, is holding its third annual event to celebrate reading as a shared social experience. This year's virtual affair welcomes author Brett Popplewell discussing his 2023 national bestseller, 'Outsider: An Old Man, a Mountain and the Search for a Hidden Past'. The book explores the fascinating life of Dag Aabye, a man known for his extreme skiing and endurance running feats, and his involvement in the Canadian Death Race.

A Deep Dive into an Outsider's Life

Popplewell's book offers a deep dive into Aabye's life, tracing his origins from the turmoil of the Second World War to his fame as the world's first extreme skier, and eventually his self-imposed isolation in the wilderness. This event provides a unique opportunity to explore diverse perspectives and connect with local readers at a deeper level.

Fostering Community Through Literature

In an era where digital devices often dominate, North Shore Reads aims to foster a sense of community and belonging by connecting people through the power of literature. CJ Pentland of the North Vancouver City Library and Vanessa Bedford Gill of the NVDPL emphasize the importance of shared literary experiences and the critical role libraries play in uniting communities.

Event Details and Support

The event is set to commence on January 17 at 6:30 p.m. and is open to all community members. Interested participants can register online for this enriching literary experience. This initiative is supported by the Local Journalism Initiative, with Mina Kerr-Lazenby of the North Shore News covering the event.