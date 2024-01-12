North Platte Community Playhouse to Stage ‘Sister Act!’ Musical at Fox Theater

In the heart of winter, Fox Theater will be ablaze with the vibrant rhythms and melodies of the 1970s, as North Platte Community Playhouse presents the musical ‘Sister Act!’. The comedic extravaganza, scheduled for two weekends in February, is inspired by the 1992 hit film starring Whoopi Goldberg.

‘Sister Act!’ – A Comedy of Convent Proportions

At the center of this toe-tapping musical is Deloris Van Cartier, a lounge singer portrayed by Jessica Shore. After witnessing a mob crime, Deloris is thrust into a witness protection program, her sanctuary being the least expected – a convent. The musical is set against the backdrop of 1970s Philadelphia, weaving a melodious tale of unexpected friendships, the power of music, and the essence of sisterhood.

Behind the Scenes

Lori Evans, the director, and Lane Swedberg, the musical director, have assembled a dynamic and diverse cast for ‘Sister Act!’. Among the ensemble are talented performers like Victoria Cramer, Toni Guthrie, and Derek Ebmeier, who breathe life into the characters of nuns and other roles. With this production, the North Platte Community Playhouse continues its 2023-24 season, following its commitment to deliver high-quality community theatre.

Performance and Ticket Information

Mark your calendars for the weekends of February 9-11 and February 16-18. The Fox Theater will come alive with evening performances on Fridays and Saturdays, and matinee shows on Sundays. Ticket sales kick off on February 5, with both advance and door pricing options available for adults and students. Don’t miss the chance to experience the uplifting story of ‘Sister Act!’, a tale about finding one’s voice and the unbreakable bonds of sisterhood.