North Platte and Lincoln County Usher in New Year with Bustling Event Calendar

North Platte and Lincoln County are set to usher in the New Year with a bustling calendar of events. From January 5 to January 31, locals and visitors alike can partake in a diverse array of experiences, catering to varying interests and age groups.

‘Artists at Work’ at The Prairie Arts Center

The Prairie Arts Center is hosting the ‘Artists at Work’ exhibition, offering an intimate glimpse into the creative process of artists. The exhibition, free of charge and open Tuesday through Saturday, showcases photographs of artists at work, juxtaposed with their resultant artwork.

Movie Lineup at Golden Ticket Cinemas

Golden Ticket Cinemas is set to screen a lineup of movies including ‘Wonka’, ‘Anyone But You’, and ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’. However, patrons are advised that schedules are subject to change.

Skating in Centennial Park

A Skating Rink in Centennial Park is offering residents an opportunity to indulge in some winter fun on weekends. An $8 entry fee and $2 skate rental are all that’s needed to glide into the season.

Community Activities

Community engagement is high on the agenda with a host of activities lined up. The Cornerstone Church hosted ‘The Gospel Corner’, a melodious afternoon of southern Gospel music, on January 5. The Fox Theater is slated to screen ‘Wonka’ and ‘The Boys in the Boat’ on January 6, with two showings each. The North Platte Senior Center is organizing Bingo nights, while Pal’s Brewery has trivia nights on the cards, promising prizes for the top contestants. Veterans can look forward to a social gathering at the American Legion Hall and a ‘Veterans Buddy Check’ with complimentary pizza and soft drinks at Wild Bill’s Fun Center. The North Platte Public Library is holding Creation Station Workshops where participants can craft snowflake-designed hand towels and snow globes for a nominal fee.

More to Look Forward to

North Platte Community College will host an American Red Cross blood drive on January 25th. All donors stand a chance to win a trip for two to Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas. The North Platte Pickleball Club will organize beginner classes and open play on the courts of D&N Event Center throughout the month and extending into February. The North Platte ice rink will continue to be operational until February, providing locals with a favorite winter pastime.