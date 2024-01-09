en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

North East Filmmaker Jamie Childs’ ‘Jackdaw’ Spotlights Regional Cinema

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:00 pm EST
North East Filmmaker Jamie Childs’ ‘Jackdaw’ Spotlights Regional Cinema

North East filmmaker Jamie Childs has fulfilled a career-long ambition by bringing a full-scale film project to his home region. His feature-length directorial debut, ‘Jackdaw’, an action-thriller starring Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Jenna Coleman, and Rory McCann, is set to premiere on January 24th in Stockton-on-Tees. Shooting on location in Hartlepool and Teesside, Childs has demonstrated the untapped potential of the North East as a backdrop for cinematic storytelling.

A Personal and Regional Triumph

Childs, hailing from Shotton Colliery, has previously contributed to acclaimed television series such as ‘The Sandman’, ‘Willow’, and ‘His Dark Materials’. With ‘Jackdaw’, he has managed to encapsulate the essence of his home, a region he feels is underrepresented in cinema. The film tells the gripping tale of a fictional former motocross champion and army veteran, Jack Dawson, who returns home following his mother’s death to look after his brother.

Infused with North East humor and traditions, ‘Jackdaw’ is more than just an action thriller—it is a testament to the region’s culture and landscape. Inspired by Ridley Scott, another North East filmmaker who famously used his local landscape to influence the aesthetic of ‘Blade Runner’, Childs mirrored this approach, employing the local coastal and industrial landscapes to enhance the film’s visual narrative.

Boosting Local Film Industry

‘Jackdaw’ has not only showcased the region’s potential as a filming location but has also brought to the fore its local talent. The film cast and crew feature local professionals, bolstering the regional film industry. The project received significant support from regional film and production facilities, as well as funding from local authorities, including The Tees Valley Combined Authority and North East Production Fund.

A Bright Future for North East Cinema

Gayle Woodruffe, Operations Director for North East Screen, expressed excitement about the film’s regional focus. The production of ‘Jackdaw’ signifies a significant development for the North East, highlighting the potential for the region to host more full-scale film projects. Childs already has plans for future projects in the region, including films with Hollywood actors. He has also garnered interest from American producers, painting a promising picture for the future of North East cinema.

0
Arts & Entertainment United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
1 min ago
Netflix's 2024 Lineup: Top Five Shows to Watch
The dawning of a new year brings with it the promise of a fresh lineup of captivating Netflix shows, ready to enthrall viewers in the post-holiday lull. An array of genres is set to grace Netflix’s streaming service, ranging from gripping action to reality TV and compelling drama. As we steer into 2024, here’s a
Netflix's 2024 Lineup: Top Five Shows to Watch
J. Michael Tatum Bids Farewell to Attack on Titan Following Character's Death
11 mins ago
J. Michael Tatum Bids Farewell to Attack on Titan Following Character's Death
Entertainment Roundup: Taylor Swift, Personal Struggles, and Royal Succession
11 mins ago
Entertainment Roundup: Taylor Swift, Personal Struggles, and Royal Succession
50 Cent Announces Abstinence for 2024 to Focus on New Project
1 min ago
50 Cent Announces Abstinence for 2024 to Focus on New Project
Ustad Rashid Khan: The End of a Musical Era
2 mins ago
Ustad Rashid Khan: The End of a Musical Era
Ukrainian Literature: A Window into War and Resilience
10 mins ago
Ukrainian Literature: A Window into War and Resilience
Latest Headlines
World News
Smart Scales: Revolutionizing Personal Health Tracking
9 seconds
Smart Scales: Revolutionizing Personal Health Tracking
Decoding the Patriots' Legacy: 'The Dynasty' Documentary Series Trailer Released
40 seconds
Decoding the Patriots' Legacy: 'The Dynasty' Documentary Series Trailer Released
Debate Over U.S. Food Aid Practices Intensifies After Spoilage Incident in Haiti
1 min
Debate Over U.S. Food Aid Practices Intensifies After Spoilage Incident in Haiti
Alyssa Healy Leads Australia's Strong Powerplay in Deciding T20I Match Against India
2 mins
Alyssa Healy Leads Australia's Strong Powerplay in Deciding T20I Match Against India
Gabriel Attal: France's Rising Political Star as 2024 Approaches
3 mins
Gabriel Attal: France's Rising Political Star as 2024 Approaches
Mexican President Invites Non-Ratified Prosecutor to Join Government
3 mins
Mexican President Invites Non-Ratified Prosecutor to Join Government
Sanjay Raut States 'No Differences Over Seat Sharing' Following INDIA Bloc Meeting in Delhi
3 mins
Sanjay Raut States 'No Differences Over Seat Sharing' Following INDIA Bloc Meeting in Delhi
Indian Startup Ultrahuman Enters Smart Home Market with New Environmental Monitoring Device
4 mins
Indian Startup Ultrahuman Enters Smart Home Market with New Environmental Monitoring Device
Ugandans Called to Protect Personal Data Amidst a Wave of National Updates
6 mins
Ugandans Called to Protect Personal Data Amidst a Wave of National Updates
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
30 mins
India to Chair and Host UNESCO World Heritage Committee's 46th Session
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
1 hour
Microsoft's Xbox Developer Direct Event to Showcase New Game Reveals on January 18
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
2 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Threatening Paris Agreement Goals
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
2 hours
64-Year-Old Surfer Survives Shark Attack off the Eyre Peninsula
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
3 hours
Predicting Australia's Property Market: A 2024 Forecast by Nine Entertainment Co.
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
3 hours
Oxford Nanopore's Share Price Plunges Amid Revenue Warning
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
3 hours
A Decades-Long Pursuit: The Unresolved Case of a 1999 Sydney Nightclub Stabbing
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
3 hours
NASA's Mars Mission: Charting the Course for Human Life Beyond Earth
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions
3 hours
Hannon Armstrong's $100M Green Notes Offering to Fund Climate Solutions

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app