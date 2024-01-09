North East Filmmaker Jamie Childs’ ‘Jackdaw’ Spotlights Regional Cinema

North East filmmaker Jamie Childs has fulfilled a career-long ambition by bringing a full-scale film project to his home region. His feature-length directorial debut, ‘Jackdaw’, an action-thriller starring Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Jenna Coleman, and Rory McCann, is set to premiere on January 24th in Stockton-on-Tees. Shooting on location in Hartlepool and Teesside, Childs has demonstrated the untapped potential of the North East as a backdrop for cinematic storytelling.

A Personal and Regional Triumph

Childs, hailing from Shotton Colliery, has previously contributed to acclaimed television series such as ‘The Sandman’, ‘Willow’, and ‘His Dark Materials’. With ‘Jackdaw’, he has managed to encapsulate the essence of his home, a region he feels is underrepresented in cinema. The film tells the gripping tale of a fictional former motocross champion and army veteran, Jack Dawson, who returns home following his mother’s death to look after his brother.

Infused with North East humor and traditions, ‘Jackdaw’ is more than just an action thriller—it is a testament to the region’s culture and landscape. Inspired by Ridley Scott, another North East filmmaker who famously used his local landscape to influence the aesthetic of ‘Blade Runner’, Childs mirrored this approach, employing the local coastal and industrial landscapes to enhance the film’s visual narrative.

Boosting Local Film Industry

‘Jackdaw’ has not only showcased the region’s potential as a filming location but has also brought to the fore its local talent. The film cast and crew feature local professionals, bolstering the regional film industry. The project received significant support from regional film and production facilities, as well as funding from local authorities, including The Tees Valley Combined Authority and North East Production Fund.

A Bright Future for North East Cinema

Gayle Woodruffe, Operations Director for North East Screen, expressed excitement about the film’s regional focus. The production of ‘Jackdaw’ signifies a significant development for the North East, highlighting the potential for the region to host more full-scale film projects. Childs already has plans for future projects in the region, including films with Hollywood actors. He has also garnered interest from American producers, painting a promising picture for the future of North East cinema.