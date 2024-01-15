'Normal People' Falls Short at TV Choice Awards, 'Coronation Street' Dominates

In a surprising turn of events at the virtual TV Choice Awards, the critically acclaimed series 'Normal People' fell short of expectations, unable to secure wins for stars Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones in their acting categories, nor the coveted Best New Drama prize. This honor instead went to the riveting 'White House Farm.'

'Coronation Street' Sweeps the Board

In the world of soap operas, 'Coronation Street' asserted its dominance, clinching the Best Soap award. The show's stars, Jack P Shepherd, and Shelley King, walked away with the Best Soap Actor and Best Soap Actress awards respectively, testament to their compelling performances.

Other Notable Winners

Among the other winners, Jodie Comer stood out, securing the Best Actress award for her electrifying role in 'Killing Eve.' Martin Clunes was also lauded, receiving the Best Actor award for his performance in the much-loved 'Doc Martin.'

'Normal People' Still a Contender

Despite their disappointment at the TV Choice Awards, 'Normal People' remains a strong contender in the awards circuit. Paul Mescal has been nominated for an Emmy Award in the Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie category, with the show itself garnering a total of four Emmy nominations.

Victors Across Categories

The TV Choice Awards recognized diverse shows across various categories, with winners including 'This Morning,' 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me out of Here!,' 'Gordon, Gino and Fred: American Road Trip,' 'The Great British Bake Off,' and 'Peaky Blinders.' The ceremony highlighted the public's preferences in television entertainment, with a diverse array of shows acknowledged for their excellence in various genres.