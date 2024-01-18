Norah Jones Announces New Album 'Visions'; North American Tour To Follow

Grammy-winning artist Norah Jones has declared the forthcoming release of her ninth studio album, 'Visions,' due on March 8. The album's lead single, 'Running,' already launched with a complementary music video, introduces an electronic dance vibe, a departure from Jones' traditional style. 'Visions' unfolds from creative jam sessions between Jones and producer Leon Michels, presenting a sound that Jones describes as raw, garage-y, and soulful.

A Night-imbued Inspiration and Collaboration

Jones disclosed that the album's moniker, 'Visions,' was inspired by the moments before sleep when numerous song ideas would dawn upon her. This album is a collaboration with renowned producer Leon Michels, celebrated for his multi-instrumental talents. Further contributions to the album emanate from trumpet player Dave Guy, bassist Jesse Murphy, and drummers Brian Blade and Homer Steinweiss.

First Full-Length Album Since 2021

The release of 'Visions' marks Jones' first full-length album since 'I Dream of Christmas' in 2021. The album, a vibrant and joyous 12-song set, finds Jones singing about feeling free, wanting to dance, making it right, and accepting what life brings. The twelve original songs came to life from the musical synergy between Jones and Michels, marking a significant milestone in Jones' career.

North American Tour in the Offing

In conjunction with the album, Jones is orchestrating a North American tour commencing in May. Ticket information is readily available on her official website. The tour will also feature a performance at the Freihofer's Saratoga Jazz Festival in Saratoga Springs, NY, on June 30. Looking back, Jones reflects on the success of her debut album 'Come Away with Me,' which sold over 10 million units and bagged five Grammys. She underscores her focus on creating music from the heart rather than attempting to emulate past successes.