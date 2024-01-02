en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Nora Fatehi: Dancing Diva and Rising Actress Faces Bollywood’s Challenges

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:11 am EST
Nora Fatehi: Dancing Diva and Rising Actress Faces Bollywood’s Challenges

Nora Fatehi, a luminary in the realm of Bollywood dance, recently turned heads at an event with her stunning fashion statement. Glittering in a blue sequin ensemble, she was the epitome of glamour, showcasing a shimmering bralette and matching cut-out pants. Nora’s fashion-forward look was further enhanced with wavy hair, defined eyes, and a dash of glittery makeup.

Nora’s Professional Journey

Recognized for her significant contributions to both films and television, Nora has also carved a niche for herself with her acting prowess. She has garnered an ardent international fan base and has judiciously used her platform as a judge on dance reality shows. Nora is now eagerly preparing for her upcoming action entertainer, ‘Crakk’, where she will share screen space with popular actor, Vidyut Jammwal. The much-anticipated film is slated for a grand premiere on February 23, 2024.

Struggles Behind The Success

Despite her triumphant debut with ‘Street Dancer 3D’ in 2020, Nora has faced uphill battles in securing new roles. In an interview with News18 Showsha, she shared the challenges in persuading filmmakers to recognize her potential beyond her undeniable dance talent. Nora articulated that the industry’s hesitation stems not from her being a dancer, but rather a reluctance to gamble on her acting capabilities. Nevertheless, Nora remains hopeful. She is confident that her forthcoming films will demonstrate her versatility across different genres and cement her standing as a versatile actress in the industry.

A Fashion Icon

Not just a dance and acting sensation, Nora has also been making waves in the fashion world. Her recent style statements have ranged from figure-hugging ensembles to bejewelled bodycon gowns and strapless embellished gowns. She has also walked the ramp as the show-stopper for designer duo Rohit Gandhi and Rahul Khanna, earning applause from critics and aspiring fashion enthusiasts alike.

0
Arts & Entertainment Bollywood India
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Comic Icons Set To Enter Public Domain: A New Era for Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman

By BNN Correspondents

Wemade Adds Two New Games to WEMIX PLAY: A Leap Forward in Blockchain Gaming

By Salman Khan

Deborah Willis: From Journalism Aspirant to Acclaimed Author

By BNN Correspondents

High-Profile Gretsch Guitar Theft Marks a Worrying Trend in Nashville

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Abu Dhabi City Sparkles with 'Manar Abu Dhabi' Public Light Art Exhibi ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 1 min
Abu Dhabi City Sparkles with 'Manar Abu Dhabi' Public Light Art Exhibi ...
heart comment 0
Adam Driver Bids Farewell to Star Wars; Hayden Christensen Eager to Return

By BNN Correspondents

Adam Driver Bids Farewell to Star Wars; Hayden Christensen Eager to Return
2023 in Review: Spotlight on the Year’s Best Films

By BNN Correspondents

2023 in Review: Spotlight on the Year's Best Films
Jeffrey Wright’s Stand for Authenticity and His Journey with ‘American Fiction’

By BNN Correspondents

Jeffrey Wright's Stand for Authenticity and His Journey with 'American Fiction'
Adam Driver Bids Farewell to Star Wars; Hayden Christensen Open for More

By BNN Correspondents

Adam Driver Bids Farewell to Star Wars; Hayden Christensen Open for More
Latest Headlines
World News
Political Controversy Erupts Over Srikalahasti Temple Renovations
14 seconds
Political Controversy Erupts Over Srikalahasti Temple Renovations
Ontario Retirees Build More Than Birdhouses: A Fight Against Loneliness
20 seconds
Ontario Retirees Build More Than Birdhouses: A Fight Against Loneliness
Winchester Hospital Honors Outstanding Staff and Volunteers with Commitment Award
20 seconds
Winchester Hospital Honors Outstanding Staff and Volunteers with Commitment Award
Loyola's Head Coach Drew Valentine Opens Up About Tom Izzo's Influence and Upcoming Season
34 seconds
Loyola's Head Coach Drew Valentine Opens Up About Tom Izzo's Influence and Upcoming Season
President Tinubu Suspends NSIPA CEO Halima Shehu, Appoints Interim Replacement
44 seconds
President Tinubu Suspends NSIPA CEO Halima Shehu, Appoints Interim Replacement
Reality Star Leslie Fhima Hospitalized on 65th Birthday, Disrupts Holiday Festivities
55 seconds
Reality Star Leslie Fhima Hospitalized on 65th Birthday, Disrupts Holiday Festivities
Early National Signing Day: Mizzou's 2024 Class and the Future of College Football
58 seconds
Early National Signing Day: Mizzou's 2024 Class and the Future of College Football
India's BJP Targets More than 400 Seats in Upcoming Lok Sabha Election
59 seconds
India's BJP Targets More than 400 Seats in Upcoming Lok Sabha Election
Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market to Reach $6.6 Billion by 2031, Driven by Innovations in Logistics and Diagnostics
1 min
Blood Transfusion Diagnostics Market to Reach $6.6 Billion by 2031, Driven by Innovations in Logistics and Diagnostics
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
2 hours
Welsh Actors Hopkins and Pryce Share Camaraderie in 'One Life': A Tale of Winton's WWII Heroism
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
2 hours
Lilly, the World's Oldest Dog, Celebrates her 24th Birthday
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
4 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
6 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
8 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
8 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
8 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
9 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
9 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app