en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Nonku Williams Returns to ‘Real Housewives of Durban’, Aims for Redemption

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 10:13 pm EST
Nonku Williams Returns to ‘Real Housewives of Durban’, Aims for Redemption

The reality TV landscape is poised for a seismic shift as ‘The Real Housewives of Durban’ (RHOD) prepares to unveil its much-anticipated fourth season on Showmax. Slated for a premiere on Friday, 9 February, the series marks the return of the controversial figure and businesswoman, Nonku Williams. Having been a constant presence throughout the three seasons, Williams bears the dubious distinction of being labelled the ‘villain’ of the last season.

Redemption in Sight for Nonku Williams

However, the reality star has committed to presenting a refined version of herself in the upcoming season, in a bid to counter the negative image painted by social media. This dedication to self-improvement and resilience in the face of criticism is testament to Williams’ grit and determination, and serves as a potent reminder of why she remains an integral part of the ‘Real Housewives’ franchise.

Unresolved Tension & Audience Expectations

The conclusion of RHOD’s third season left viewers on tenterhooks, with the fate of the cast’s relationships hanging in the balance. The unresolved tension between the housewives, coupled with the curiosity surrounding Williams’ redemption arc, sets the stage for a riveting fourth season.

Expanding Media Offerings

In other news, Daléne Fourie, the esteemed wine editor, has announced the launch of a bi-weekly newsletter. Touted as a comprehensive guide, the newsletter is tailored to meet the needs of wine enthusiasts, producers, and learners alike. The media platform also introduces interactive content such as crosswords, wordflower, sudoku, and a weekly news quiz, adding to its diverse repertoire of offerings.

0
Arts & Entertainment Lifestyle South Africa
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
15 mins ago
Yasiin Bey's Classification of Drake as Pop Artist Reignites Genre Debate
In a recent interview, Yasiin Bey, formerly known as Mos Def, voiced his perspective on the musical categorization of Canadian rapper and singer, Drake. According to Bey, Drake’s consistent presence in popular music conversations and his thematic focus on nostalgia are indicative of a pop artist, a label he feels fits Drake more accurately than
Yasiin Bey's Classification of Drake as Pop Artist Reignites Genre Debate
Actress Nina Dobrev Surprised with Delightful Birthday Celebration at Disneyland
20 mins ago
Actress Nina Dobrev Surprised with Delightful Birthday Celebration at Disneyland
Fan Proposes Novel 'Spore Bomb' Weapon for Ellie in The Last of Us Part 3
21 mins ago
Fan Proposes Novel 'Spore Bomb' Weapon for Ellie in The Last of Us Part 3
ASI Announces Discount Sale on Publications to Boost Archaeological Studies
17 mins ago
ASI Announces Discount Sale on Publications to Boost Archaeological Studies
AI Comedy Controversy: Honor or Insult to Late George Carlin?
18 mins ago
AI Comedy Controversy: Honor or Insult to Late George Carlin?
The Alien Universe Returns: Noah Hawley's Vision of a Retrofuturistic Earth
19 mins ago
The Alien Universe Returns: Noah Hawley's Vision of a Retrofuturistic Earth
Latest Headlines
World News
Innocence Lost: The Human Cost of the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
3 mins
Innocence Lost: The Human Cost of the Israeli-Palestinian Conflict
Kano State Celebrates Supreme Court's Affirmation of Governor Yusuf's Victory
5 mins
Kano State Celebrates Supreme Court's Affirmation of Governor Yusuf's Victory
Safety First: CAF President Patrice Motsepe Expresses Confidence in Measures for 2023 Cup of Nations
7 mins
Safety First: CAF President Patrice Motsepe Expresses Confidence in Measures for 2023 Cup of Nations
Tony Dungy Criticizes 'Taylor Swift Effect' in NFL: A Debate on Player Empowerment
15 mins
Tony Dungy Criticizes 'Taylor Swift Effect' in NFL: A Debate on Player Empowerment
Miami Seals Hard-Fought Victory Over Virginia Tech in a Closely Contested Game
16 mins
Miami Seals Hard-Fought Victory Over Virginia Tech in a Closely Contested Game
Kansas City Chiefs Battle Extreme Cold in Historic Playoff Game
17 mins
Kansas City Chiefs Battle Extreme Cold in Historic Playoff Game
Injury Sidelines Clarkson, Young Steps Up for Central Stags
18 mins
Injury Sidelines Clarkson, Young Steps Up for Central Stags
MSUM Dragons Basketball: First Defeat of the Season at the Hands of Sioux Falls
18 mins
MSUM Dragons Basketball: First Defeat of the Season at the Hands of Sioux Falls
Biden's Gaffes and Trump's Ballot Battle: A Tale of Two Presidents
18 mins
Biden's Gaffes and Trump's Ballot Battle: A Tale of Two Presidents
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
4 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
4 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
4 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
5 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
7 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
10 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
10 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
10 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
11 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app